MPD Reports: Catalytic converters stolen off several vehicles at a business; several mental health related issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 30 – July 7, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Missing Person – G W Carver Dr. – Female subject was reported missing by a family member. It was determined she left on her own will and was not missing. Family members requested a welfare check if she is seen walking in the area.

Other Law – Sorrell’s St. Complainant wanted officer to clear residence due to possible squatters on location, all was ok.

Suspicious Person – Mayfield Dr. LFDP; In reference to a female subject walking around the parking lot. She was given a ride back to her house.

Theft – Mayfield Dr. LFDP; In reference to several trucks having their catalytic converter stolen.

Suspicious Person – N Broad Street in reference to female subject walking around Waffle House parking lot. Family member picked her up and took her home.

Wanted person – Cook Place in reference to a male subject calling 911 and wanted to know if he had a probation warrant. Did not have a warrant for his arrest.

Threats – Blaine Street in reference to a woman wanted to know if the voicemail was a direct threat to her.

Mental Person – Tangle Wood Lane in reference to an advantage has a 10-13 for the woman who was taken home and then picked up by a family was transported by EMS to Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Mental Person – West Spring Street in reference to a female yelling in the parking lot and left the area. The subject was located at the Valero on East Spring Street and was placed under arrest and transported to Piedmont Walton due of charges for Disorderly Conduct.

Theft Report – Roosevelt St. Woman reported her pistol stolen sometime in the past 24 hours. Report taken and pistol added to GCIC.

Property Damage – Tangle Wood Dr in reference to a vehicle backed into another vehicle and the complainant did not want an accident report.

Found Property – Hwy 78/Unisisa – In reference to the complainant seeing a slide to a pistol on side of the road. Officer located the slide to a M&P 40 which did not contain a serial number. Officers canvased the median and could not find any other parts to a gun.

Missing person – Tall Oaks E – In reference to the complainant wanting to report her husband missing after he left following a dispute. The complainant was advised that her husband was not missing.

Ems Assist -Walton County Sheriff’s Office – In reference to a named female subject being drunk. She declined going to the hospital, WCSO deputy escorted her to her residence in Social Circle.

Dispute – W Spring ST. – In reference to a woman being offered cocaine in exchange for sex. She also believes her friend is being abused by her husband. Report taken.

911 hang up – Roosevelt St – In reference to a female subject wandering away from home. She was returned without incident.

Dispute – Green St – in reference to a male subject wanting to retrieve his belongings from his friend’s house. He was able to retrieve his things without incident.

Domestic Dispute – Alcovy St: In reference to a male and female disputing. The male threw a chair out of anger towards a juvenile in the household breaking it. He was charged Family Violence-Simple assault and FV-Criminal trespass.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St.; Dollar General – In reference to a male and female wanting to get into the store after closing. Individuals were gone upon police arrival, seen driving a silver Honda passenger car. Report taken.

Traffic Stop -HWY 78 at Southview Drive in reference to a traffic stop for the driver not have a seat belt on. Probable cause search was conducted, and he was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine and Possession with intent marijuana.

Animal Complaint – West Spring Street – In reference to a puppy being dropped off in parking lot. Citizen took the puppy before Officer arrival.