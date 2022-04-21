MPD Reports: Catalytic converters stolen the Walton County Sheriff’s office and from three buses at the Senior Center

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 7 – 14, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft Report – S Madison Ave -Catalytic converters were stolen from three buses at the senior center. Converters from the Sheriff’s office were also taken. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – South Broad Street (CVS). In reference to an elderly male refusing to leave the drive thru line due to being upset about prices. Contact was made, and the subject was able to have his prescriptions sent to another pharmacy.

Warrant Served – Alcovy St. Subject taken into custody on a probation violation. Transported to WCSO and released.

Traffic Stop – Female subject was stopped for a traffic violation. She was found to have a probation violation warrant.

Dispute – Subject arrested for aggravated assault, battery felony violation, and interfering with 911 call after dispute with sister

Assault – W Spring St. Male subject was assaulted by a subject. Warrants to be taken pending further investigation

Suspicious Person – Da Grand. Male was observed exiting his vehicle and fell to the ground. He was intoxicated and stated he was staying in his vehicle due to being homeless. He was checked out by EMS.

Overdose – McDonalds. Male subject overdosed on drugs and his girlfriend took him to Piedmont Walton, The girlfriend flagged officers down and advised of her boyfriend’s status, not responsive, The man was removed from the vehicle and rendered aid, CPR. Medical staff came outside and took over the scene. He was given narcan and came too in the ER.

Vehicle Pursuit – S. Madion @ Mill St. Vehicle from Call #9 observed failing to maintain lane and driving recklessly. Traffic stop initiated. Vehicle attempted to flee. Driver fled on foot in the area of Lacy St. & Pine Park. Area searched with negative contact. Vehicle impounded by Jay’s and driver’s phone placed into evidence.

Suspicious Person – Hot Spot. Named subject was observed walking through the parking after business hours. Due to the recent theft attempt at the location, contact was made. He stated he was walking to the Monroe Motor Inn to see a girl. He gave consent for officers to search. No contraband located, all ok on location, back of the business was ok.

Fraud – Shamrock Dr, complainant called due to losing his phone a week ago. Subject believed someone has hacked his Facebook account.

Agency Assist – Carwood Dr. WCSO requested MPD attempt to locate 16-year-old male who absconded from home. Contact was made with the at Carwood and W. Spring. He was turned over to his mother.

Warrant Attempt – Douglas Street. Named subject arrested for theft warrant.

EMS Assist – Harvest Lane. In reference to a female falling and could not get up. She advised she was ok and did not want forced entry into the residence. EMS stood by for a key holder.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr.- A named subject was stopped for speeding. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted due to the odor of marijuana. 51 ounces of promethazine syrup and 47 grams of marijuana were located. The subject was arrested and charged with the following: poss. schedule 5 with intent, poss. marijuana with intent, poss. drug related objects, no license, speeding.

Vehicle Pursuit – Vehicle was stopped for defective equipment. After A short pursuit, the vehicle wrecked at Sorrels St and Cook Place. The driver fled on foot and the officer was unable to make contact. The passenger of the vehicle was able to show the officer a picture of the driver, who was identified. Multiple warrants taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Bridgeport Ln- In reference to a juvenile male having a mental health episode. Juvenile was transported to Piedmont Walton via EMS for a 10-13 evaluation.

Disturbing the Peace – S. Broad St. – In reference to the complainant advising he heard a drone flying around. The subject was advised that flying a drone around is not illegal and to go back to bed.