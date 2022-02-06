MPD Reports: Catalytic convertor stolen from FISH truck; Cards reloaded with fake money; domestic disputes over phones, fried chicken

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incident for the period Jan. 27 – Feb. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit and Run – N Broad St / Pavilion Pkwy: In reference to a vehicle making contact with the complainant. At fault vehicle left the scene. The victim declined a report at this time.

Theft -700 S Madison Ave (FISH) In reference to a Catalytic Converter being stolen from a white Truck. Contact made with complainant – he says he is unsure when it was taken. He is going to try to obtain the I.D. number of converter and send it for the report. Ring Doorbell was across the street facing the truck. Contact with homeowner was attempted in reference to video footage, negative contact made. CID advised of the theft.

Suspicious Vehicle – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. (Tractor Supply). In reference to a 2013 Ford Taurus that has been on location for over a week. The vehicle belongs to Dart Corporation in Conyers Ga. Officer was unable to make contact with anyone at the company. The complainant was advised of available remedies.

Shoplifting – West Spring St (WalMart): In reference to a male subject trying to walk out of the store with a mountain bike. Report made.

Juvenile Problem – Maple Ln in reference to a juvenile walking around the yard. Parent was sitting inside of truck watching juvenile. Juvenile was inside of the residence prior to Officer arrival.

Fraud – S Madison Ave. In reference to a caregiver having used complainant’s card for fraudulent purchases. Report taken. CID advised on case.

Dispute – Baron Dr in reference to a named subject taking a female’s phone, report was taken.

Warrant Service – Old Mill Pt Subject was arrested for an Failure to Appear warrant out of Barrow County (OC DUI) She willingly answered her door and spoke with law enforcement officer. The Warrant was confirmed. She was transported to Wind-stream and turned over to of Barrow County Sheriff’s Office

Counterfeit Money – South Broad St in reference to four unknown black males using fake money to reload financial cards, report taken.

Dispute – Nelson St in reference to a woman wanting to retrieve items from her ex-boyfriend. Items were retrieved.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad St, Buick passenger was observed with the front and passenger doors open. Located the owner of the vehicle and her boyfriend. Boyfriend has a Temporary Protection Order served against him and also had an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed through Loganville Police Dept and he was transported to the WCSO without incident.

Dispute – East Spring St in reference to an argument over fried chicken.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St in reference to subject sleeping on the ground. He was told to leave.

911 hang up – Ridge Rd In reference to a woman calling the police. She was arrested for a probation violation warrant.