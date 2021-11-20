MPD Reports: Catalytic convertors cut off several Monroe Water Works’ trucks

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 11 – 18, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Lost Item – 2050 W. Spring St. In reference to the complainant wanting to report they lost their wallet a few days ago. Report made.

Suspicious Person – Walton Village – In reference to subject laying near the dumpsters. Subject was advised to collect her belongings and leave the premises.

Theft Report – Monroe Water Works. In reference to four work trucks that had the catalytic converters cut off.

Traffic Offense – N Broad St @ Susie’s Wings: A mail subject was arrested for multiple outstanding Walton County Sheriff’s Office warrants following a traffic stop for failure to maintain lane. Ryan was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft Report – 140 Blaine St: The complainant was referred to the Magistrate Court regarding a pre warrant process after she had signed a non-prosecution waiver following a prior event

Domestic – Towler St in reference to a physical altercation. A mail subject was placed under arrest for Simple Battery, Obstruction and Criminal Damage to property.

Dispute – S Broad St. – Complainant stated her neighbors were parking in her parking spot and had people living in their apartment that did not pay rent. Complainant was advised that this was a civil issue and that she needed to speak with her landlord about the issues.

Mental patient – E. Spring St Dollar General – In reference to a named subject harassing Dollar General customers. She was mentally evaluated in lieu of charges.

Dispute – S. Broad St. – Complainant stated her daughter was yelling profanities at her grandmother. Upon arrival, parties were still arguing and refused to separate. The homeowner was advised of the eviction process.

Suicide Threat – Subject told the Crisis Line that she wanted to kill herself via overdose of medication. I spoke with subject, and she stated that she would not harm herself.

Dispute – W Marable St. In reference to a woman wanting to get her things out of her boyfriend’s house. She was able to do so without incident.

Warrant Service – Highland Ter – Male subject wanted for felony theft by taking. Taken into custody without incident.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. – In reference to a named subject stealing from Wal Mart. She was arrested and released on a copy of the citation.

Dispute – E 5th St – Subject wanted to retrieve a vehicle from the residence. The vehicle was in the garage and the homeowner did not answer. Subject was advised of the civil process.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad Street & Carver Place- A subject was arrested for possession of a schedule 5 controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.