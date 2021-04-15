MPD Reports: Cattle removed from roadway; complaint over driver smoking in vehicle with juvenile present

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 1 – 8, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note and arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – West Spring St., Piedmont Walton. Ref to a bipolar patient in the parking lot refusing to get out of a vehicle for treatment. Subject agreed to go into the hospital for treatment.

Subject with firearm – W. Spring St. Walmart. Caller advised there were two vehicles with occupants disputing. One of the occupants of one of the vehicles brandished a firearm. Nothing further.

Suspicious person – W. Spring St. McDonalds. Caller advised another vehicle in the drive thru had a juvenile in it with the driver smoking a cigarette. The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived in the area. The caller did not wish to meet.

Traffic Stop – North Broad St at East Marable St: Female subject was arrested for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop for faulted taillights. Driver was then released from police custody on citation.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St at Matson Food Mart. In reference to a white male riding a bicycle between two closed business. After investigation, the subject was taken into custody for an active warrant out of Athens-Clarke County. He was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail. Report taken.

Dispute – Highway 11; Bojangles argument between the manager and a terminated employee. Report taken.

Suspicious person – HWY 78 In reference to a subject back on location after being criminal trespassed. He was gone when officers arrived and the complainant did not want to press charges.

Dispute Non-violent – N Broad St: Deer Acres Inn: In reference to a subject arguing about payment of a room. Camera footage reviewed and the subject did not pay for the room. Report Taken.

Theft – Plaza Drive: – items missing from a storage unit.

Vehicle Collision – Davis Road at S Madison Ave. – vehicle accident with no injuries. One driver was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended.

Theft – West Spring Street. In reference to the complainant reporting the catalytic converter being cut off of his 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche.

911 Hang up – Maple Lane. In reference to a male subject speaking in the background, possibly unsure the phone is still on. Subject at Sorrells Street. Stated his phone is not working properly and went into emergency mode. While on scene he was visibly upset, and stated his dog made him mad. The welfare of the K9 was conducted and appeared ok. Officers also made sure there was not anyone else on scene needing assistance. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highway 78: Truck Stop: In reference to two males taking down a fence. Males located and identified. Owner denied pressing charges, Criminal Trespass Warnings issued to both subjects.

Animal in roadway -Birch St & Cherry Hill in reference to cattle in the roadway just past the power plant. Cattle were removed from roadway by Animal Control.

Traffic Stop -South Broad Street / Mears Street. Reference Green passenger car stopped for non- functioning brake light. Further investigation led to the arrest of the passenger for arrest warrants out of WCSO.

Fight – Wheel House Ln. Reference to reports of a large group of subjects on location fighting. Contact made with mother who advised her son and another subject disputing with unknown subjects. Report taken.

EMS Assist – Magnolia Ter. In reference to a 34-year-old male not conscious and not breathing. Units arrived on location and administered CPR until EMS arrived on location. EMS Pronounced subject was deceased. Coroner contacted and scene turned over.

Dispute -Chestnut Cupboard -In reference to a subject disputing with three subjects. Report made.

Dispute – North Midland Ave. Subject and boyfriend disputing verbally. The boyfriend was criminally trespassed from the residence.