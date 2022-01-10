MPD Reports: Cell phone notification of vehicle stalking; Woman slaps son in Walmart for using foul language toward grandmother

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – 3rd St. – In reference to a firework accidentally striking a vehicle as it passed by. No damage occurred. The situation was mediated.

Other Law – Plaza Dr.- Caller stated she believed her vehicle was being tracked due to a notification on her cell phone. The caller was advised of remedies.

Agency Assist -Highway 78 West at Old Baccus Rd: Georgia State Patrol request K9 for vehicle sniff, upon arrival odor of marijuana was observed emanating from vehicle. K9 not needed.

Firearms – Carwood Dr- Gunshots were heard when units arrived, but we were unable to locate where they were coming from.

Mental Subject – E Spring- Monroe Motor Inn. Female having panic attack. Female denied all police and medical assistance. All ok

Discharging Firearms – HIllside Dr. – Nothing seen or heard.

Dispute – N Broad St – In reference to male and female disputing in a room. Parties were separated upon police arrival and complainant advised all was OK.

Agency Assist – Youth Jersey Rd. K9 Ciro used to track suspect that fled from Walton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle pursuit. Track discontinued after deputies contaminated tracking area.

Power Lines Down -Felker St at Mobley Cir. In reference to a cable wire laying in the roadway while still attached to a power pole and residence. Monroe utilities responded to the scene. Turned over to Monroe utilities.

Burglary Report – Baron Dr. In reference to the complainant arriving home and the back door to the residence was kicked in. Report taken.

Dispute – Walmart: Anonymous complaint stated a female was abusing her son in Walmart. Spoke to mother of child who stated she slapped her son after he used extremely foul language towards his grandmother. All was ok.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street – In reference to named female shoplifting items from Walmart. She was taken into custody for shoplifting and a violation of probation warrant out of Walton County.

Unknown Problem – G.W. Carver Dr. A female called stating she needed the police on GW Carver. Subjects at 112 GW Carver Stated a named female called the police then left. Several attempts to contact her and get her to come back failed due to her not answering her phone.

Dispute – Towler St – Second Party was gone when officers arrived. Complainant advised to call the police if he returns and is belligerent.