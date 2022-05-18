MPD Reports: Cell phones totalling $11k reported stolen; slew of entering autos with car & house keys, license and credit cards stolen from one

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 5 – 12, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit-and-Run – Ash St – Orange jeep compass was hit, no description of other vehicle. Report in GEARS

Wanted Person – Harry’s Marathon – Named subject was located at Harry’s Marathon and taken into custody for an outstanding entering auto warrant as well as additional charges of disorderly conduct and theft by shoplifting.

Dispute – Roosevelt St. – In reference to a named subject hitting his wife. The subject was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Intoxicated Driver – Hwy 78 @ N. Broad St. – The vehicle was stopped due to an out tag light. During the stop it was determined that the driver was intoxicated. She was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

Dispute – Walton Truck Stop- In reference to a dispute over a vehicle. During the dispute the female subject continued to be disorderly, despite being told to stop. She failed to comply and was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 11 South and Dial Road – Named subject stopped for defective equipment. He had an outstanding warrant out of Newton County. He was arrested and taken to Walton County jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – Alcovy St/Breedlove Dr – Vehicle stopped for traffic offense. The front seat passenger was arrested for an outstanding probation warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Walton County Jail.

Theft Report – Blaine St -Subject stated a pair of air pods was stolen over the weekend. He did not have sufficient information to place on GCIC. Report taken.

Theft Report – West Spring Street (Boost Mobile) -In reference to cellphones possibly stolen from business totaling up to $11k. CID advised.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St; Deer Acres Inn- In reference to a male observed urinating on the side of the road. Made contact with the subject. He was advised to be more mindful of where he uses the bathroom and sent on his way.

Juvenile Comp – Old Mill Pointe -Complainant stated juveniles were in a vacant apartment. No juveniles were located in the residence. Management secured the apartment.

Threats – Michael Etchison Rd. Caller having a possible mental health episode. Remedies advised.

Extra Patrol – Holly Hill Rd. In reference to juveniles in the neighborhood driving recklessly. Area searched.

Juvenile Problem – Davis St in reference to an unruly 6-year-old and running away. Juvenile was on location, all ok.

EMS Assist – Gatewood Way. 71-year-old male found deceased by family member. CID and coroner notified. Death appeared to be natural causes. Turned over to coroner.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 & Charlotte Rowel in reference to a named subject driving under the influence, she was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dispute – Carver Pl in reference to two unknown people arguing, area checked, spoke to people in the apartments, all ok. Unknown third-party caller.

Dispute-Rosewood Lane in reference to subject contacting another subject to see their kids which turned into a verbal dispute. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Ridge Rd- Two vehicles entered, approximately $20.00 was taken. The second vehicle had nothing of value taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Meadow View Dr- In reference to black Mazda on left side entrance of subdivision and has been sitting for a week. Owner returns to a named person. Attempted to make contact with the owner with no success. Vehicle was tagged as abandoned. Will follow up.

Entering Auto – Ridge Road -Single vehicle entered, nothing of value taken. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Ford St- In reference to a named subject discovering her Ford Explorer was entered in the early morning hours. Car and house keys taken. Pink wallet containing debit and credit cards, GA Driver’s License, and insurance cards taken.

Loitering – West Spring St -Employees called in reference to removing the female subject from the premises due to loitering. She was instructed not to loiter in the area.

EMS Assist – Haven Inn -EMS assist in reference to management wanting a female removed from the property after she was unable to control her bowels. Turned over to EMS.