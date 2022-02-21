MPD Reports: Charge of false report of a crime after man solicits for sex and then reports it as robbery; Gun and $8,300 stolen from car

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft Report – Springer Ln – In reference to a resident having multiple pieces of furniture stolen from her back patio. Report taken.

Dispute – Nowell St. – Caller advised he was robbed. The investigation determined that he was soliciting a female for sex and willingly paid her. He was subsequently arrested for False Report of a Crime

Dispute – Springer Lane – In reference to subject being locked out of her apartment by roommate. Roommate was advised she can’t do that and let her roommate back in.

Entering auto – Wall St – In reference to complainant stating a red iPod was stolen out of his girlfriend’s vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – Oak St: In reference to Aaron’s Rental requesting our assistance in retrieving a TV a customer did not pay for. Owner of property not on location. Aaron’s was advised of remedies.

Dispute – W Spring Street In reference to two subjects arguing in the roadway. One was placed under arrest.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr: A female subject was arrested for an outstanding PV warrant following a dispute. She was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Entering Auto – Gatewood Way: Complainant reported her vehicle entered last night. Ruger LCP .380 and $8300.00 stolen from the vehicle. Gun was entered on GCIC.

Dispute – Sporty Lane. Two subjects in a physical dispute. Warrants to be taken for one.

Suspicious Vehicle -Walton Rd. & Kelton St: In reference to a red Dodge Journey that has been parked on the side of the road for a few days. After attempts to reach the vehicle owner via. phone and going by their address negative contact was made and their vehicle was towed by Taylor’s.

Dispute – Knight St; Complainant stated she was physically abused by her boyfriend. On scene Justyce had ripped clothes and a bite mark on her left upper arm. She refused to cooperate with law enforcement to identify the suspect. She was transported to Piedmont Walton for further evaluation.

Dispute – MLK Jr. Blvd – Dispute in reference to returning merchandise. Situation mediated.

Dispute – Plaza Dr. – Dispute over different parties living at the location. Eviction process advised.

Suspicious Vehicle_ WalMart – In reference to a vehicle unable to maintain lane and driving reckless. Contact was made with the female driver who was arrested on scene for driving under the influence, DUI endangering a child under 14 and reckless driving.

Missing Person – Heritage Trace- Named subject left his care home on foot. Approximately 1 hour later an officer located him on W. Spring St, near Childer’s Park. He had an active warrant for his arrest out of Henry County. He was taken into custody and taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Civil Dispute – Ridge Rd. – Dispute between the complainant and another subject who has been staying with him for two weeks. Remedies were advised.