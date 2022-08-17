MPD Reports: Chase results in stolen vehicle recovery; male turned over to EMS after drinking anti-freeze; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Stolen vehicle/ Chase – Hwy 138 & Hwy 78 in reference to stolen vehicle fleeing from traffic stop. Pursuit ended by P.I.T in the city of Winder. Male was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges. He transported to Eastside Medical in Gainesville where Hall County took over custody.

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Broad & Highway 78. Report of tractor trailer striking light pole, area checked with no contact.

Theft Report – Lacy St: Female subject reported that this morning she was missing approximately $240.00 in cash from her wallet which was inside her car. She stated that she believed a named subject had taken it but could not provide proof. Report taken.

Dispute – Breedlove Dr in reference to a subject was firing a named weapon and he was causing a scene.

Property Damage – Martin Luther King BLVD in reference to a hit and run occurred on 8/6/2022 at 1630 hours. Report made

Dispute – West Spring Street in reference to a 10-13 patient refusing to be transported to another hospital. All okay.

Dispute – Custom Way in reference to named male subject verbally disputing with girlfriend. Parties advised all

Dispute – Forest St in reference to a male drinking anti-freeze. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – Mill Stone Blf in reference to a dispute over furniture – parties advised of remedies. All ok

Dispute- Pine Park St in reference to a dispute between three subjects. All parties separated.

Theft – E. Spring St; In reference to the complainant’s purse being stolen out of her cart. Report taken.

Wanted Person – Pure Gas Station: Female subject arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers’ observed her walking down the street. She was transported to the WC Jail without incident.

Suspicious vehicle – E. Spring / Felker St. Report of green passenger car dragging a bumper and almost hitting light pole. Officers in area at time of call and area checked with no contact.

Dispute non-violent – Pine Park St: In reference to a complainant advising her granddaughter continued to knock on her door and curse at her. The granddaughter currently resides at the residence and the complainant was advised of the eviction process as well as remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St. – In reference to a truck brake checking and swerving in the lane. The vehicle was found, and no traffic violations were observed.

Juvenile Runaway – Maple Ln; In reference to a complainant advising her 16-year-old daughter ran away from home. She was located at CVS and released to her parents. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – 6th St. – Dispute between a couple over their son missing the school bus. The male was arrested for FV simple battery, FV criminal trespass, and interfering with a 911 call. He was transported and fingerprinted at the MPD, then taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.