MPD Reports: Child complains grandparent is trying to force a vaccine; mother and daughter dispute over chores

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 23 – 30, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Carwood Dr . In reference to a female disputing with her ex boyfriend. She was advised to leave for the night / Parties separated.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 138 & Rowe Rd in reference to a driver being stopped for failure to maintain lane . After a K9 Indication a probable cause search was conducted. A man was arrested for Theft by receiving stolen property (Pistol ) out of Montgomery Alabama.

Suspicious Vehicle – HWY 78 EB at Unisia Dr. In reference to a Snellville Police Car driving recklessly in the area per the complainant. Walton County Sheriff’s Office was advised.

Domestic – S Madison Ave; WCSO. In reference to a report of a physical domestic that occurred at Huddle House on Christmas Day. Report taken

Other Law – Hill Haven Inn: A male was transported to FISH on S Madison Ave in regards to relocating to a homeless shelter in Athens, GA.

Dispute – N Broad St; Deer Acers. In reference to complainant wanted an escort out of her hotel room because her husband is stalking her.

Agency Assist – W 5th St. – In reference to standing by with DFACS while they conducted an investigation into possible child molestation. CID was notified and a report was made.

Theft Report – Blaine St; MPD. In reference to a lost wallet. Report taken.Theft Report -Elite Storage. In reference to Elite was broken into and several small items was stolen.

Civil Issue – Walker Dr. Family wanted renter out of the residence. The renter has established residency and civil issues were advised.

Fight – Booth Drive in reference two people fighting. Warrants were issued on the male because he was gone when officers arrived.

Welfare Check – Etten Drive – In reference to a child stating that their grandparent was trying to force them to get a vaccine. Officer made contact at the residence and it was determined the call did not come from this address.

Dispute – Wheel House Ln; In reference to a verbal dispute between mother and 30-year-old daughter over chores/jobs. Remedies advised.