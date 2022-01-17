MPD Reports: Children removed from home for unfit conditions; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park in reference to two parties in the park after hours, they were sent on their way.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St In reference to subject on location intoxicated and falling inside the store. Subject was sent on his way.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St ref. previous call. Male subject on location causing issues with the staff. He was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Fire Assist – Belle Meade Rd in reference to a gas line fire, Belle Meade shut down, Turned over to Monroe Fire and Monroe Utility.

Other Law – Plaza Dr at USA storage in reference to the gate code not working to leave the Storage facility. Owners called; situation mediated.

Burglary – Cook St in reference to a man calling and saying his home was being burglarized. He was located and was not at the address he provided. No burglary occurred.

Dispute – Hwy 78, dispute between staff and two irate subjects. The subjects were criminally trespassed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Cherry Hill, vehicles on location at the American Legion. The Vehicles were not occupied. The Side door to the Legion was left open. The building was cleared, all ok.

Dispute – N Broad st. Deer Acres Inn. 3rd party complaint in reference to a dispute in a room. Female on location, advised she was trying to get a named subject to leave after having a verbal dispute. He was walking out of parking lot when officers arrived, dropping 38D, when he saw officers. Attempted to make contact with him, negative contact.

Dispute – North Broad St- Complainant and another subject were involved in a physical dispute. One was arrested for Battery (FV) and Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree.

Dispute – Ash Lane. A male and a female subject were disputing over living arrangements. Officers have responded to multiple incidents of same issues. They have been advised of remedies.

Dispute – Brookeland ct. Female subject declined prosecution for simple assault against a male subject. Situation was mediated. The male has warrant out of Ohio, in state pick up only.

Shoplifting – W Spring St. Walmart. Male subject was arrested for Shoplifting. Walmart Criminally trespassed he and his mother. He was fingerprinted at MPD, given court date, and released from MPD.

Dispute – Oak St, Dispute between a female subject and her juvenile daughter. Claims were made that daughter was struck with a hammer. There were no visible marks on daughter, and she claimed her foot did not hurt. The House was in disarray and had a very foul odor. The conditions inside the home were unfit for any child. A Small infant was also in the home. DFCS was contacted and the juveniles were removed from the residence to stay with other family members.