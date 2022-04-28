MPD Reports: Children removed from home in deplorable condition; suicide attempts; slew of arrests following traffic stops

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 14 – 21, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Plaza Trace; In reference to the complainant stating someone hit her car back in March sometime during the night while she was visiting a friend.

Harassment – Blaine Street; MPD. In reference to the complainant requesting information about the Temporary Protection Order processes.

Traffic Stop – South Broad St @ Johns Supermarket: Two subjects were both arrested for outstanding warrants following a traffic stop for defective equipment. Both were transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Pine Park Street In reference to the complainant stating he was arguing with his child’s mother over who kept the kid. Report taken.

Agency Assist – Lacy St; B: In regards to (5) juveniles living on location with their mother. The house was in deplorable conditions. Code enforcement and Arnold properties arrived on scene. DFACS was on scene waiting for the grandmother to arrive to take custody of all juveniles. Juveniles were released to the grandmother.

Juvenile Problem – Michael Circle. Three children entered the abandoned house. Homeowner did not want to press charges, report taken.

Dispute – MLK Jr. Blvd. – Verbal dispute between teenagers. Situation mediated and remedies advised.

Traffic stop – 78 E at Jim Daws Road – Vehicle was stopped for defective equipment (tag lights). The driver had warrants out of Jackson County. He was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St.- Vehicle was stopped due to inoperable tag lights. The passenger had an active probation violation warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop – Matson Food Mart- Female subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane. It was determined that she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She was taken into custody for DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container.

Suicide attempt – E Marable St – In reference to a named subject taking a whole bottle of muscle relaxers. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Person – Alcovy St/Country Club Dr -Anonymous complainant stated a white male in a brown coat with glasses appeared disoriented and angry. Area checked with negative contact.

Suspicious Person – North Broad/Mayfield Dr – Anonymous caller stated a black female was standing near the bridge. Named subject was on location standing near the HWY 78 bridge. Family members arrived the same time as officers and escorted her home.

Dispute – Bryant Rd – Woman called in reference to a named subject on location causing disturbance. The subject was gone when police arrived. All okay.

Dispute – Towler St; In reference to complainant’s daughter cussing at her. Daughter relocated.

DOA – Bridgeport Pl; In reference to 68-year-old male. Presumed to be natural causes. Turned over to Walton County Coroner.

Traffic Offense – East Spring St/Hammond Dr – Named subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of a firearm while on 1st offender felony probation (original charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony). He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft Report – Blaine St. -In reference to a woman’s purse being stolen at Walmart. Advised CID.

Other Law – PD in reference to a subject being sold Narcotics at MATSON. Forwarded to CID.

Civil issue – Gatewood Way/ E. Marable in reference to retrieving a vehicle at an ex-boyfriend’s house. Advised complainant that this was a civil matter and the police will not assist with recovering her vehicle. All ok.

ATV – Davis Street in reference to a named subject riding a dirt bike down Davis Street. The dirt bike was impounded by Taylors.

Disturbing the Peace – Lacy St. Dirt bikes in the area. Contact made with two dirt bikes who fled upon sight of officer. Chase was not given nor were lights activated due to riders not wearing helmets.

Animal Complaint – Tanglewood Dr. In reference to neighbor’s dog not being on leash. Ongoing issue. Both parties K9’s found to be off leash. Both parties advised of leash laws. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Davis St @ Wall St, subject observed riding a bike on the wrong side of the road with no lights. Contact made due to the violation, subject was identified as a juvenile on probation for entering auto. He stated he left his girlfriend’s house and was heading to Tall Oaks. He was transported to his mother and father’s.

Suspicious/Prowler – Alcovy St, while patrolling the area a black ford Focus was observed parked in front of the 606 Alcovy address. Contact made with the vehicle due to residence appearing to be under construction. Male in a black hoodie walked out from the side of the residence stating he was looking for water. Male and did not reside at the address. Residence was cleared, subject was identified and arrested for loitering.