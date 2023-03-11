MPD reports: Church vandalized with grafitti; threats; aggravated assault and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 23 – March 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Vandalism – Davis St- In reference to someone spraying painting on the back of the church. Report taken and pictures uploaded.

Threats – N. Broad St. Male subject reported employees from Church’s Chicken threatening him. Insufficient probable cause found and report completed.

Traffic Stop – Unisia Drive @ Wal-Mart DC- Vehicle was stopped for a window tint violation. The driver had a suspended license and was taken into custody. Driver was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation due to overcrowding at the Walton County Jail.

Agency Assist – Nowel St; In reference to Loganville Police Department checking to see if a female subject was on location. Residence did not have anyone home.

Assault – W Spring St in reference to assault took place last night at Magnolia Ter. Warrants were taken out for a subject for Aggravated Battery.

Dispute – Cook Place – Verbal dispute between a couple. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle – Baron Dr- In reference to (2) four wheelers riding on Baron Dr. Contact was made and the riders were advised if they are seen on the roadway again they will be towed.

Threats – Meadow Walk Dr. Male subject called due to a Amazon driver making threats to kill him and his family. Upon watching the video on his cell phone, he provoked the Amazon driver by calling him a name and using fighting words. He was advised to place the video footage on hard drive and contact the police at a later time. Officers made contact with Amazon Corp. and provided the license plate and van number. No driver information was provided or obtained at this time. Detailed report completed.

Suspicious Subject – W. Spring St: Roses Express; Subject knocking on door asking to sleep in store, subject was gone when officers arrived.

Domestic Dispute – Cook St: Officer was flagged down by the female victim about a physical dispute with her boyfriend. She had marks on her head, arms and legs. The male subject took her cell phone and broke a TV during the dispute. Due to visible injury and the suspect admitting to taking the cell phone he was charged with Battery Family Violence, Criminal Trespass FV, and Theft by Taking.

Threats – Tanglewood Ln. – Female subject wanted to report that she was made aware by a friend that someone was threatening to shoot up her home. Extra patrol was requested for tonight and tomorrow.

Suspicious Person) Glen Iris Drive, while patrolling Glen Iris drive two named males were observed on the sidewalk and the roadway. Due to the area being known for entering autos, contact was made with both males. After a brief misunderstanding of lawful commands one male was detained. Knowing the overcrowding at the jail males were not arrested for public intoxication or obstruction. Detailed report

Verbal Dispute – Sorrells St. – Two male subject from a previous call were arguing. One stated that the other opened the car door and hit him in the face then took his bag and phone. He denied pressing charges, the bag and phone were returned and both parties were advised to stay away from each other.

Unknown Law – Area of 401 Pine Park St- Complainant advised of a male subject laying on the ground in the area. No male subject was observed laying on the ground.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St- A named subject was supposed to be on location. He was gone when officers arrived and the complainant was advised to call back when he is on location so he can be criminally trespassed.

Domestic – Tanglewood Dr, – Complainant had her door handle broken by her daughter. She did not want to press charges. No further action was taken.

Harassment – GW Carver Dr; Apt 33- Female subject reporting a named male subject making harassing phone calls. He resides in Louisiana, and she was advised of the Temporary Protecton Order process.

TPO – Cedar Ln- Male subject advising his mother has a TPO against him, and attempted to contact him and came to residence without proper escort. Remedies advised.

Warrant Attempt – Cedar Ln- Male subject taken into custody for Shoplifting Warrant out of Gwinnett and FTA Warrant out of Newton. Odor of marijuana was detected emanating from inside the residence. Search warrant was written and conducted resulting in locating small amounts of marijuana, drug related objects, and Schedule IV controlled substances. Warrants taken on him for the narcotics offenses.

Traffic Stop – Davis Street / Bell Street – Silver Ford F-150 stopped due to expired tag, driver was arrested for driving without a license.