MPD Reports: Cocaine left in restroom of a business; medical emergency; suspicious vehicles and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 24 – March 3, 2022. Due to the length, it has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Harassing Call – Michael Circle in reference to complainant stating that her husband sending her Harassing text message and phone calls. He lives in Macon Ga. She was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process and to block his phone number.

Dispute – West Spring St, verbal dispute at the self-checkout due to a male subject looking at a female.

Suspicious Vehicle – Stowers St in reference to the trunk being left opened, spoke to home owner, all ok.

Area Check – Tanglewood Dr in reference to a unknown person kicking the door. Complainant did not want to meet with officers, area checked, all appeared ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Monroe Estates, Wheel House Lane. Vehicle observed with the driver side door open, contact made due to recent thefts in the City. Made contact with the owner, he advised he forgot to the door. ALL OK

EMS Assist – Brookefall Ct. Female with diabetic issues was unresponsive, however still breathing upon arrival. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Person – N Broad Street in reference to a male subject was in the building acting suspicious. He was placed under arrest for outstanding warrants.

Civil Issue – Ridge Rd. In reference to child custody. Juveniles were turned over to father on location.

Dispute – Kendell Ct; In reference to the complainant stating she was assaulted, by a group of girls the day before. No visible markings were observed. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Wheel House Ln; In reference to the complainant stating her boyfriend was damaging her property. No contact was made with the complainant due to her advising she was leaving for work.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St at E Marable St. in reference to a female in a red dress yelling at cars. All okay.

Shoplifting – Walmart – In reference to an employee being caught stealing. Turned over to nightshift.

Harassment – Publix. In reference to civil issue between a woman and employees of Publix. Remedies advised.

Juvenile Complaint – Mill St.- Reference to juveniles knocking on the door and side of the residence. GOA.

Illegal Narcotics – S. Lumpkin St.- In reference to someone leaving their cocaine in the restroom on the business. No one claimed said cocaine. The illegal narcotics were logged into evidence to be destroyed.

Agency Assist – Plaza Dr @ Mayfield Dr – Officers assisted GSP on a safety checkpoint at this location.

Fire Assist – Knight St Lot 15. Vehicle fire, fire was put out before arrival. Complainant believed the fire was intentionally set, fire personnel stated the fire was not intentionally set and was an electrical fire in the dash.

Entering Auto – Skyline Trace. Anonymous complainant stated they saw a male walking around. Area checked. Negative contact.