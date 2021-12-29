MPD Reports: Cocaine located in restroom; disputes over dog, meal, nasty hotel room and between roommates over dinner

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 16 – 23, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge will constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – N Midland Ave at Dean St. In reference to office observing a named subject on location at 524 N Midland Ave. He was served with a criminal trespass notice back on September 3rd, 2021 so he was placed under arrest for Criminal trespass and transported the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Warrant and report taken.

Dispute – West Marable Street Apt C – In reference to neighbors arguing over a dog. Remedies given. All ok.

Dispute – Bojangles. In reference to a verbal dispute over ordering a meal between an employee and a customer. Situation mediated and the costumer left without incident.

Trespassing – W Spring St Waffle House – In reference to a subject being asked to leave the waffle house. He was sent on his way with no issue.

Dispute – E. Spring St. – The complainant advised that she wanted police to take pictures of how nasty her room at the Monroe Motor Inn was. She was advised that was not a service we provided.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ Tanglewood Dr. – Vehicle stopped for out tag light. During the stop, it was determined the driver was driving under the influence. He was subsequently arrested for DUI, DUI child

Narcotics Located – W. Spring St (Mcdonalds)- Manager located a small bag of cocaine in the women’s restroom, on the changing table. The substance tested positive for cocaine and was logged into evidence. Report taken.

Dispute – Maple Way – In reference to roommates having a verbal dispute about dinner. Remedies advised.

Threats – N. Broad St. – Verbal dispute. All parties were separated and instructed to return to their respective rooms.

Hit and Run – Tanglewood Dr. – In reference to a parked vehicle being struck by another unknown vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene. The owner of vehicle #2 was shown to have an failure to appear warrant and was subsequently arrested.