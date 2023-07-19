MPD Reports: Collision between vehicle and bicycle; armed robbery; suicide attempt and intoxicated person passed out in roadway

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 6 – 13, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft report – N.Broad Street – Reference check valued at $120 taken from unlocked vehicle at Golden pantry. Report taken.

EMS Assist – Cedar Lane; In reference to a male subject falling and becoming unresponsive. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle/ Vehicle Breakdown – Hwy 78 westbound at Hwy 138- Vehicle pulled onto shoulder with flashers on in front of Officer. The subject wanted to know why the Officer was behind him. He advised no medical or mechanical assistance was needed and went on his way.

Vehicle Collision w/ Bicycle – Woodacres Dr at Forest St- Reference red Chevrolet pickup vs subject on bicycle. Female on bicycle transported by EMS. Report in GEARS.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St; FISH- Reference case, female subject criminally trespassed from premise per request from manager.

Damage to Property – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being damaged at John’s Supermarket. Report taken.

Dispute – West Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton; In reference to a female subject assaulting her daughter in front of staff while on location. She was arrested for Simple Battery Family Violence.

Dispute – Lacy Street Dispute between male and female over theft of car keys, car keys returned and dispute was resolved. Incident documented.

Dispute – Harris St- Female subject reporting her husband took her vehicle and was calling her profane names. She was advised of marital property, and became uncooperative. Officer left without further action.

Hit and Run – South Broad St @ East Spring St; In reference to complainant reporting her vehicle being struck by a Semi that did not stop at the scene. Report taken.

Dispute – Etten Drive; In reference to a dispute between parties involved in an earlier vehicle accident. All parties were advised to not have contact with each other.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Avenue; In reference to multiple Semis being illegally parked in the roadway. Roadway cleared.

Wanted Person – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to female subject in the lobby showing a warrant out of Commerce PD. Warrant confirmed but agency advised not to place a hold.

Wanted Person – Hwy 78 @ Hwy 11; In reference to a named subject being stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for outstanding warrants out of Norcross PD.

Vehicle Assist – Mayfield Drive- Vehicle ran out of gas on the side of the road. Owner went to get gas for the vehicle. Vehicle filled with gas. No further action taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Landers St- In reference to a motorcycle driving reckless and through their yard. Area check done, negative contact.

Area Check – N Broad St; Waffle House in reference to several boxes of hand sanitizer on the side of the road way. Boxes were cleared from the roadway.

Welfare Check – Ridgeview – Female subject was rejected by RidgeView so she was given a number to advantage and the Georgia Crisis Hotline. The hotline called the mobile crisis unit to respond to her location.

Fire assist – Eagles Trl;A: In reference to a stove fire that was extinguished prior to fire and police arrival. Turned over to the fire dept.

EMS Assist – Cook St & Sorrells St: In reference to a named passed out in the roadway to Cook Pl. intoxicated. He was checked by EMS and given a courtesy ride home.

Domestic – Magnolia – In reference to a physical domestic. Named male subject was arrested on FVA Battery, Simple Battery and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious Persons – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a female subject laying in the grass by Chestnut Cupboard accompanied by a male subject. Both parties were given a ride to Tall Oaks without incident.

Suicide Attempt – Tall Oaks East- Male subject cut his wrist in attempt of suicide. Hewas turned over to EMS.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spr St; Oriental Garden. In reference to a Blue Chevrolet Silverado on location unlocked without a tag. Vehicle was confirmed not stolen through dispatch. Nothing further.

Lost Item – Barrett Street; In reference to a tag missing from a gray Chevrolet 3500. Report taken.

Armed Robbery Report – Baron Drive In reference to a female subject reporting she was robbed of $300 in cash by four males at gun point in the late evening hours on 07/01/2023. She advised the incident occurred in the area of Baron Dr and Gliding Lane. Report taken.