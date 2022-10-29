MPD Reports: Complaint about armed robbery of $50 of marijuana, kidnapping and assault, elder abuse and a slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incident for the period Oct. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton- In reference to a named male on location causing a disturbance. He was cited for Disorderly Conduct and taken to Walton County Jail.

Theft Report – Michael Etchison Rd. – In reference to an EBT card being stolen by a resident at Nowell St. Report taken, remedies were advised.

Unsecure Premise – St. Ives Walk – In reference to the back patio door being open when residents arrived home. Homeowner advised nothing looked out of place, stolen, or broken. All okay.

Counterfeit Money – Walgreens- Met with staff and they advised they are going to handle it through their bank and loss prevention.

Animal Complaint – Towler St- In reference to a dog tied outside of residence. Left message for animal control.

Prowler – Atha St. – In reference to a resident hearing someone outside her house. Area checked, negative contact.

Elderly Abuse – S Madison Ave; Walton Senior Center- APS reporting two cases of possible elder abuse. Report taken.

Armed Robbery Report – MPD – In reference to a subject being robbed at gun point by a named subject over $50 of marijuana. Case turned over to CID.

Fraud – Blaine St; Monroe PD- In reference to a fraud that occurred in Walton County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. Turned over to WCSO.

Burglary Report – W Creek Cir- Complainant stating the vacant residence was broken into since the 14th. Report taken.

Dispute – Hickory Dr. In reference to a verbal dispute between mother and son over a EBT card. Situation was mediated and remedies were advised.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler St; Apt 4- Complainant stated their juvenile was being disrespectful. Situation mediated.

Other Law – Davis Street. In reference to someone putting an old mattress and box spring in the front yard/road area of the complainant’s yard. All okay.

Dispute call – E Marable St; Mathews Park. Subject was refusing to get out of his girlfriend’s car after a verbal argument. Both parties separated, all ok.

Welfare Check Check – West Spring St. Named subject was found to be under the influence of alcohol. PBT results .376 BAC. Portwood was cited for public drunk. WCSO Jail refused to take due to BAC level. Released on copy at Piedmont Walton.

Fight in progress – Unisia Dr; Dura Bag- Staff calling about an employee’s family on location fighting another employee. the female subject was issued Disorderly Conduct citation. Report taken.

Dispute – McDonald’s in reference to an upset customer. Customer was gone when officers arrived and McDonald’s staff advised all ok.

Unknown Law – Walton truck stop in reference to female being left at the truck stop by husband. Female transported to her residence at Carwood Drive.

Drugs – Breedlove Dr. Subject possibly took narcotics while in facility restroom. Turned over to EMS

Juvenile Complaint – Victory Dr in reference to a young male knocking on resident’s doors asking to do yard work for money. All ok.

Dispute – E. Church in reference to a third-party caller stating a male pointed a firearm at another male. Negative contact was made by a first party or witness. All ok.

Dispute – Reed Way. Verbal dispute between female subject and her son. She arrested for obstruction for false statements made to officers.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St at Jackson St. Vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane and equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was arrested for Headlight violation, FTML, no license on person and DUI of Alcohol. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident.

Assist EMS – W Spring St.; Haven Inn. In reference to a male subject being under the influence of suspected Methamphetamine. He was was released to Piedmont-Walton due to his condition.

Dispute – Tanglewood Drive. In reference to a named subject having a disagreement with her daughter. Situation mediated.

Warrant Call – W Spring St; Piedmont-Walton. Subject from previous call was discharged from Piedmont-Walton and was arrested without incident on a probation violation warrant.

Dispute Call – Ash Ln. Complainant advised a male subject was no longer on location and was calling her names.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street (Monroe Library). In reference to a female subject sleeping on the entrance way. She agreed to relocate.

Dispute – Alcovy St. Monroe Pediatrics. Named subject was advised he is no longer welcome on location as a patient and was escorted off the premises.

Suspicious Person – Engine Room -White male subject observed laying on the ground. Subject was identified and he had a BAC of .49 Turned over to EMS.

Entering Auto – Union St -Complainant left prior to arrival, requested to make a report at a later time.

Aggravated Assault – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to a male victim stating that he was assaulted with a handgun and forced into the trunk of a car last date. Follow ups conducted, and turned over to CID.

Violent Domestic – Shifters -Complainant called in reference to a fist fight between two subjects. Contact made with with complainant who advised one was in an argument with his cousin who was no longer on location but they were not disputing.

Loud music – E Church St: Contact made with complainant. Complainant advised of city ordinances.

Traffic stop/Arrest – Hwy 138 & Michael Etchison Rd in reference to two woman observed driving a vehicle involved in a kidnapping/aggravated assault that occurred last date. ARS stop conducted both parties arrested on multiple felony warrants. Call turned over to CID.

Dispute – W Spring St; Haven Inn: In reference to a civil dispute over an iPad pro belonging to complainant. Both parties were advised of the civil process and advised of remedies.

Assault – Subject attacked another. Officers were able to treat wounds and control bleeding on scene. The victim transported by EMS due to wounds sustained. Warrant taken for Battery FV on the alleged attacker.

Dispute – Tanglewood Drive in reference to a verbal argument between a female subject and her daughter. Parties separated for the night. All ok.