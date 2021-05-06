MPD Reports: Complaint of bleach poured on clothing and pictures cut up, arrests following traffic stops and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 22 – 29, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Compliant -Rose Ison Ter. Caller wanted to report her neighbor’s juvenile for getting into a dispute with her juvenile. Report taken.

Dispute – Camptown Gardens Parking Lot. In reference to complainant wanting to report several subjects wanting to fight her sister. Report taken per complainants request.

Domestic – Lopez Ln. A male subject was taken into custody for FV Battery due to him putting his hands around the victim’s neck during a domestic dispute. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident. Warrant taken.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 EB at E Spring on Ramp. Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation, the female driver was taken into custody for defective equipment, Poss. of SCH II, and Drug related objects. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 EB at Jim Daws Rd. – Vehicle Stopped for out tag light. driver found not to have a driver’s license. During vehicle inventory THC edible found in the center console. During subsequent probable cause search approximately 50 grams of marijuana located, 82 plastic baggies found, Taurus handgun. Warrants Taken against the subject.

Entering Auto – Ridge Rd: In reference to a complainant discovering that her Kia Sorrento had been gone through in the overnight hours. She wanted the incident to be document. Report made.

Theft – Broad St (MPD back parking lot): In reference to a report of theft by conversion. Report Taken.

Dispute – Sorrells St a dispute over money. Subject arrested for outstanding warrant out of WCSO. Report Taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 at Unisia Drive Subject being stopped for multiple traffic violations. Due to the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle, a probable cause search was conducted and marijuana, Adderall pills and two firearms were found inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested and charged with display of license plates, possession of a schedule II narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 at Jim Daws Road (Minerva parking lot) A subject was stopped for a traffic offense. After noticing numerous indicators of criminal activity being afoot combined with the waiving his 4th amendment right as a condition of his felony probation (original charge: possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute), a search of his vehicle was conducted and approximately 4 1/2 ounces of marijuana was in the trunk of the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Drugs – Tall Oaks West. The complainant stated a black male attempted to share crack with her. He was arrested for loitering, public drunk, and forgery.

Follow Up – West Marable St -Complainant stated a subject left her residence unsecured and poured bleach on clothing and cut up pictures.