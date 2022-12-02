MPD Reports: Complaint of someone on Ring video turns out to be complainant; woman arrested after many attempts to get illegal ride

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E. Spring St; Sunshine Laundry. Female subject reported an unknown male pointed a pistol at her during an argument. Report taken, follow up needed to confirm identity of suspect.

Other Law – Sorrells St in reference to the complainant’s believe their vehicle going to be damaged when they go to work.

Damage to property – S. Madison Ave. Complainant stated that a male threw a toy doll house at her windshield and scratched it. Report taken.

Animal Bite – Southern Brewing. Upon Officers arrival animal and person bit were gone. Witnesses stated it was a small bite and the person bite appeared ok.

Fraud – E Church St. Clerk stated the card declined and refused to give the complainant her cigarettes. Remedies advised.

Other Law – W. Spring St; Piedmont. Female patient was possibly assaulted in another jurisdiction at some point in the past 12 hours. She denied all accusations and refused to talk to nurses and law enforcement.

Suspicious Person – East Spring Street in reference to a female subject refusing to leave the store. The subject was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious person – Walton 24 In reference to an adult male touching a juvenile while she was working out unwanted. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – E Spring Valero – In reference to a female on location refusing to leave, the female was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute/10-96 – W Spring St: Big Lots: In Reference To a female subject seeking a ride from Monroe to Union Point from a 17-year-old. She was advised she would not be receiving a ride from law enforcement or the 17-year-old’s vehicle that she was in. She was later arrested for disorderly conduct on a separate call with similar circumstances.

Suspicious Vehicle – Dollar Tree W Spring St- In reference to someone driving a Toyota Corolla around in the parking lot. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived. Negative contact.

Warrant Attempt – Cook Place – Subject was located inside the residence and was arrested and taken to jail without incident.

Other Law – Glenwood Dr: In reference to previous call. Female subject from previous calls was taken into custody for disorderly conduct after refusing to get out of the callers’ vehicle and shouting profanities. Three calls were received regarding the same female subject throughout the night.

Prowler – Walker Dr: In reference to a subject being seen on Ring camera. All okay, it was the complainant on the video.

Suspicious Person) 207 B Sorrells St: Named male subject was observed running on foot In the immediate area of 207B Sorrells St: K9 Debo was deployed to search a vacant residence. Negative contact. the subject has a violation of probation warrant for aggravated battery.

Damage to Property – Blaine St- Subject reporting damage to vehicle after hitting a deer this date. Report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Hwy 78 @ Hwy 138- Flock camera alerted stolen Nissan SUV. Contact was made and felony take down conducted. After investigation it was discovered that the registered owner was the driver, and they were advised of how to remove vehicle as stolen.

Damage to Property – West Spring St; Quality Foods. An Unknown female struck the vehicle of the complainant and left the scene. A witness observed the incident. Report taken.

Suicide Attempt – West Spring St; Walton Empowers. Female subject was transported by EMS without incident for swallowing multiple sleeping pills.