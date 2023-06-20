MPD Reports: Couple arrested for cruelty to children and false imprisonment for bruises and cuffing juvenile to the bed

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 8 – 15, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Follow Up – Norris St- Reference call #12. Complainant stating juvenile possibly in residence. Contact made with the homeowner. Juvenile was not inside the residence.

Damage to Property – Douglas St Complainant called in reference to a damaged window screen, upon further inspection it was determined entry was made and the residence was burglarized. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – Springer Ln; – Anonymous female advising of verbal dispute between male and female. Female party was gone when officers arrived, no one answered the door to the residence.

Fraud – MPD Lobby – Female complainant called in reference to fraudulent activity on her credit cards. Remedies advised and report taken.

Damage to Property – MPD Lobby – Male complainant called in reference to unknown parties damaging his vehicle at Pine Park St apartments sometime overnight. Report taken.

Dispute – Bridgeport Ln- Verbal dispute about payment for assistance with moving. Civil processes advised and parties separated.

Hit and Run – South Broad St -Two vehicles, no injuries. Report taken. Suspected hit and run driver returned to the scene prior to officer arrival.

Illegal Dumping – Booth Drive; In reference to mattresses dumped on the side of the road. Report taken.

Dispute – J&B Foodmart -Employee disputing with a black male subject, after refusing to provide a cash payout for the slot machines. Male subject was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 West -Anonymous complainant called in reference to a passenger truck unable to maintain lane. Negative contact.

Domestic Dispute – Kendall Ct- Female subject disputing with two other female subject about where a third person should be. The third person in question was gone when officers arrived. The situation was mediated at parties separated.

Follow Up – Douglas St – Complainant called in reference to having a possible location of her missing juvenile son. Negative contact in the area.

Followup – Springer Ln; – Homeowner giving DFCS consent to enter home.

AGENCY ASSIST – S Broad St DFACS called and asked for assistance on a standby while they did a welfare check on an abuse investigation. While there the suspected offender mother of the 13-year-old admitted to cuffing the juvenile to the bed more than once. She also showed a picture of bruises left on the juvenile. Male and female were arrest for false imprisonment, cruelty to children in 1st degree and 3rd degree.

Civil matter – Ash Ln. In reference to the complainant’s 30-year-old son bringing over a girl they did not approve of. Civil remedies advised.

Fraud – East Spring Street- In reference to a named subject being scammed over email and cell. Report taken.

Dispute – Green Street in reference to a dispute between mother and daughter. Parties separated prior to arrival. Temporary Protection Process explained.

Loud Music – GW Carver homes. Large crowd was observed. No music upon officer arrival. Crowd advised to keep music down.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St; Chevron. In reference to three males wearing all black acting suspicious. Unfounded.

Suspicious Vehicles – Hammond Park two vehicles parked at Hammond Park after sunset, the subject were advised to leave the area due to park closes at dark.

Traffic Stop / DUI – in reference to stopping a named subject for failure to maintain lane and other equipment violations. He was arrested for DUI Less Safe Drugs.

Traffic Stop – In reference to stopping a female subject for no tag lights. Male passenger was arrested for a warrant out of Union City.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 78 & Marable St Bridge: In reference to a speeding vehicle unable to maintain Ln. Area checked and negative contact was made.

Illegal Dumping – S Madison Ave at E Washington St- Reference suspicious tote left on the sidewalk. Note was checked and all okay.

Suicide Threats – South Broad St -Female subject called in reference to a named male subject stating he would commit suicide. After speaking with him, he was transported to Advantage in Athens for an evaluation.

Traffic Stop Arrest – Vehicle was stopped for cracked windshield. Driver arrested for Possession of Schedule 1(x2), Obstruction, Poss of Firearm during commission of a felony, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon, Driving without a license and giving a false name. Subject was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.