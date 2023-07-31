MPD Reports: Couple disputing over two beers; female subject concerned about exploding toilets; other mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 20 – 27, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental – Harris St- In reference to the complainant stating her son threw a book at her. It was determined the complainant was having a mental episode. Turned over to EMS for the complainant to be transported to Piedmont Walton.

Livestock – Towler St- In reference to horses being out. Contact was made with the owner and the horses returned to the owner’s house.

Hit and Run – Hwy 78 & E. Spring St – Black Nissan passenger car side swiped a Pike Electric Utility truck heading Eastbound on highway 78. Report taken.

Animal complaint – Meadow Ct. – In reference to an emaciated dog found by a neighbor. Dog taken to Walton County Animal Control.

Accident – Michael Etchison & Great Oaks Drive – 2 vehicle collision w/ no injuries. At fault driver cited for Failure to Yield.

Civil Dispute – Thompson Ridge Ct in reference to a civil dispute about living arrangements. Parties advised of remedies. All ok.

Other Law – S Broad Street in reference to check the residence for Ridge View for them to release a patient at the location.

Welfare Check – West Spring Street – In reference to parents smoking marijuana in a room in front of three juveniles. DFACS was notified and responded. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – E Washington @ S Madison- In reference to the complainant stating a female seemed confused and was walking into traffic. Contact made with an elderly female and she stated she was fine. A ride to her residence was offered and she declined.

Firearms – Windsor Drive – In reference to several gunshots heard in the area. Multiple individuals stated shots were heard. Area checked with negative contact.

Mental Patient – Sycamore Ct. – In reference to female subject concerned about camping toilets exploding. Was otherwise okay

Suspicious Vehicle – S Broad St- In reference to a white SUV pulling a trailer. Vehicle headed out of the city. Walton County Sheriff’s Office notified.

Tree Down – Bold Springs Ave – Notified Monroe Utilities. MUD responded and scene was turned over to them.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78 WB: Subject walking along Hwy 78 WB then crossed over all lanes of traffic. Male was homeless and provided a ride to Harry’s for shelter from the storm.

Welfare Check – W Creek Ct – Contact made with female who left a hospital in Baldwin County, she was advised to return back to the hospital due to leaving with the IV in her arm.

Dispute – Maple St – Male subject called in reference to a female subject taking two of his beers. He stated he wasn’t worried about since she was homeless.

Loud Music – N Broad Street: Subjects turned music down, all okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Southside MHP. While on foot patrol officers observed a van with two occupants sitting in the front seats. Vehicle was running and no lights were on. Contact made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot. All was ok on location. Subjects were advised of the entering autos that occur in the area.

Suspicious Person – Spring St @ Midland: Male dancing in the intersection of the roadway. Male subject refused verbal commands. Subject was placed under arrest for pedestrian under the influence, public intox, and obstruction.

Dispute – 24/12 Cafe: Intoxicated patron not paying tab. Situation mediated civilly between staff and patron. Patron given a courtesy ride home to Tall Oaks

Dispute – Maple St: Verbal Dispute between female and male from above call over the two beers. Officers mediated/separated on scene. Female subject left the residence.

Juvenile Complaint – Southside: Complainant stated multiple juveniles were throwing objects at her mobile home. Area checked with negative contact.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St at Breedlove Dr- Male subject walking near the roadway. All okay.

Damage to Property – Martin Luther King Blvd- Complainant advised she was in a private property report earlier at the Dunkin Donuts. Both parties swapped information. Complainant just wanted to have the incident documented.

Dispute – Davis St- Female subject was arrested for domestic violence battery and obstruction.

Burglary Report – G W Carver Dr- Complainant called to report that his ex-girlfriend took their computer from their residence. Female stated that the computer was hers. Report taken, civil remedies advised.