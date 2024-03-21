MPD Reports: Couple engaging in adult activities in park asked to leave; man throws cinder blocks at passing cars; man revived with Narcan

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 7 – 14, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft Report – Reed Way – Male subject arrested for burglary and theft by taking after stealing items from his neighbors’ house.

Entering Auto – Carver Place In reference to a Dodge Ram that was broken into sometime last Thursday. A Chrome book and a book bag were stolen.

Suspicious Person – Bold Springs Rd. – An employee of the Allstar gas station wanted a male subject to leave the premises because he was going up to people and asking for a ride. His parent picked him up and he was advised he is not to come back.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Jim Daws – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation, passenger was arrested for felony warrants out of Walton County.

Road Obstruction – Hwy 78W & 138 – In reference to a pillow in the roadway. Item was located past the 138 exit and removed from the road.

Area Check – Hammock Park – In reference to the complainant advising several juveniles were on location, and it appeared they were about to fight. Area check conducted, negative contact with anyone fighting.

Fight – Hammock Park – Reference to subjects on location fighting. Officers arrived and observed multiple subjects on location but none were fighting at the time. All appeared okay.

Assault – Pine Park St. – Subject requested a report in reference to her daughter who was involved in a fight at the hammock park earlier in the evening. Video footage revealed two female subjects fighting. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mathews Park – In reference to a male and female subject on location in a maroon 2002 Honda Accord. The two appeared to have been engaged in adult activities. They were advised of the park being closed at dark, and the consequences of their actions. They advised they understood and were sent on their way.

Other Law – Ridge Rd – In reference to the complainant stating his nephews let individuals into his residence when he was not home. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – N Broad at Hwy 78- Male subject was observed walking down the middle of N

Broad St. Contact was made with him due to walking in the roadway. It was discovered that he had an active warrant out of South Carolina Department of Corrections with full extradition. The subject attempted to flee on foot when officers went to take him into custody but was apprehended.

Motor vehicle collision with Pedestrian – S Broad St: Pedestrian collision with a motor vehicle. The subject was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition. Scene turned over to GSP.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave – In reference to male subject on location throwing cinder blocks at passing vehicles. Several vehicles were stuck and had visible damage. Subject was gone upon officer’s arrival, however was located shortly after. He was placed under arrest and charged with terroristic threats and acts as well as providing a false name to officer’s. He was transported to MPD, fingerprinted, then transported to the Walton County Jail and turned over to jail staff, without incident.

Missing Person – Wheel House Ln – Female subject reported her grandson to be missing since approximately 1800 hours. He was located in Monroe Estates while on scene of the report and appeared to be okay.

EMS Assist – Tanglewood Dr- In reference a male subject on location unresponsive. He was given Narcan by EMS on location and became alert and oriented. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Person – The U on Midland: Male subject given a courtesy ride to his residence on West Marable St.

Emergency Message – Spring Ln, – In reference to notifying the family of the pedestrian struck that he was involved in an accident, and is being transported to Grady Hospital. Contact was made with his mother and she was advised.

Dispute – Lacy ST; – Female subject stated that a male subject had struck her in the face during a dispute. He was gone when officers arrived. Warrant taken for battery.

Dispute – Armistead Cir – Unknown caller stating there was a dispute. Location obtained by Phase 2. Contact made at the residence. Residents stated no dispute had taken place.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring Street at Glenn Iris Drive – Male subject was stopped for a traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug related objects. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft Report – Blaine St.; MPD – In reference to a subject reporting that her bag was stolen during an altercation that occurred over the weekend. Report taken.

