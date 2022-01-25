MPD Reports: Couple in roadway yelling at cars; woman given temporary shelter at motel; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department has reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Alcovy at Breedlove. Male and female in the roadway yelling at passing cars, area checked all ok

Dispute – Green St- Mother and daughter got into a verbal and physical altercation. The duo both had conflicting stories and there were no independent 3rd party witnesses on scene to validate either party’s story. Due to the above-listed factors, no arrest was made. Family violence report was taken.

Domestic – Walker Dr. Couple in a physical altercation. The male was arrested for family violence battery and possession of marijuana.

Other Law – South Broad Street in reference to meet with a man because he was concerned about a female at the Dollar General. The Fish put the woman in Monroe Motor Inn for several nights.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a female shoplifting from Walmart. She was arrested and transported to MPD. She was released on a copy of the citation. Report taken.

Animal Complaint – Amber Trail. Neighbor called to report residents on location beating dog with a whip. Remedies advised all ok at this time.

Hit and Run – S Broad Street in reference to a Toyota Tacoma hitting a KIA Sorento and left the scene. A named subject was given a citation for Hit & Run.

Fire Assist – Edwards St: In regards to a smoking fuse box. All was ok on scene. Turned over to City of Monroe Fire Dept.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 W @ N Broad St- A named subject was stopped for concealing the identity of a vehicle, no insurance and expired tag. A probable cause search was done due to the odor of marijuana. MDMA, marijuana and a firearm was located in the vehicle. The subject was arrested for poss. of schedule 1, controlled substance, poss. of firearm by convicted felon, poss. of firearm during commission of a felony, no insurance and expired tag.

Dispute/Chase – MLK Jr Blvd. In reference to two males arguing on location possibly about to fight. Upon arrival contact was made with one subject who was intoxicated. He got into his vehicle and fled from officers during the investigation. He was caught and arrested on multiple charges.