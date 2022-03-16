MPD Reports: Couple sleeping in parks around town; motorcyclist arrested after fleeing from police

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – South Broad St – In reference to complainant having an argument with her son over living arrangements. Situation was mediated. Report made.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – North View Drive/Ford St -Subject stopped for window tint violation was arrested for possession of Schedule 1.

Dispute – Carver Pl B. Dispute between complainant and her granddaughter. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pinecrest Subject was on location claiming to be “lost.” He was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Suspicious Vehicle – Douglas S. In reference to a red vehicle parked in at this vacant residence, area checked. A door was at this residence was also found opened. Building cleared and door secured.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Madison Ave in reference to two vehicle inside the park after hours. The people inside the vehicles were advised of the park hours and sent on their way. All ok.

Vehicle Pursuit – North Broad St & Hwy 78 In reference to a black motorcycle that passed a vehicle in a no passing zone. Motorcycle fled from officers. The motorcyclist was arrested for fleeing and several traffic offenses.

Found Property – Davis St. Resident advised someone placed a golden heart shaped object in her yard reading “God bless America” and was concerned due to her yard being the only one that had it. She was unaware of where the object come from.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park. A man and a woman were sleeping in the park. They were advised of park hours and loitering consequences. These are the same individuals that had been observed sleeping in Pilot Park as well.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78. Homeless female intoxicated sleeping in her vehicle. She was given a ride home by her friend.

Dispute – Birch St in reference to an argument over a cell phone. The complainant refused to meet with officers.

Damage to Property – Walton Road. Mailbox damaged via vehicle overnight. Report taken.

Dispute – Harris Street. In reference to the complainant wanting a named female subject to leave the residence. She was gone upon officer arrival.