MPD Reports: Customer falls asleep in bank; bondsman told he can’t make forced entry, even with backup; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 23 – 30, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – Walmart: – In reference to three females shoplifting. Females were taken into custody, fingerprinted, and released on copies of citations.

EMS Assist – S. Broad Street; Wells Fargo. In reference to a customer who had fallen asleep in the bank for about 45 minutes. No obvious sign of impairment was observed, subject left on foot after denying EMS care.

Dispute – Bridge Port Lane. Dispute between two women. One was arrested for criminal trespass due to property damage

Dispute – S. Broad St. – Verbal dispute over a TracFone not working. Situation mediated.

Accident -E. Fambrough St – Single vehicle accident, no injuries. Driver cited for failure to maintain lane

Dispute – W. Spring St. – A dispute over the cleanliness of a hotel room at the Haven Inn. The situation was mediated.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St. Subject with a flashlight in the back yard. Subject was a neighbor gathering sticks for a fire.

Traffic Stop – Charlotte Rowell Blvd @ Hwy 78 – Vehicle stopped due to the registered owner showing to have a suspended license. The driver was confirmed to be the registered owner and subsequently arrested.

Agency Assist – Towler St. Bail bondsman requested assistance with making forced entry into a residence. Bail agents were advised of the fourth amendment and case law violations concerning making forced entry into a third-party residence. No forced entry was made.

Other Law – Monroe Motor Inn. Upon arrival, the subject advised she contacted 911 because she was afraid, she would be arrested again after being released from jail. Subject denied police assistance. All ok

Other Law – West 5th St – Complainant called in reference to his son wanting his weapons back after making threats. Complainant believes his son will commit suicide or hurt another person if he were to get his weapons back. Remedies advised.

Warrant Attempt – S Madison Ave -Warrant attempt for a subject for Athens-Clarke SO in reference to Vehicular Homicide. Negative contact.

Threat – Glen Iris drive, In reference to a subject receiving threatening text messages from an unknown number. He was advised to block the phone number

Prowler call – South Broad St In reference to complainant stating that three males were on her property while she was at work. One she stated was a named subject. Officers spoke to him and he stated he was on her property looking for his friend who usually hangs out with her.

Welfare Check – Lopez Ln In reference to a female subject wanting officers to speak to her mother who was visiting. Officers spoke to the mother and everything was okay. She stated she was going home in the morning.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Madison Ave in reference to a black SUV in the park after hours. A male and female were on location. The woman was sent on her way and the male was arrested for his warrant.

Firearms – East Church St in reference to hearing 5-6 gun shots in the area, area checked, all appeared ok.

Suspicous Person – Birch St & East Marable St in reference to people in mask walking around, area checked, no contact, all appeared ok

Child Custody – Green St In reference to a named subject not knowing where her child was. Location was obtained.

Dispute – Monroe Metro South Madison Ave in reference to a verbal dispute between two men over a loud muffler.