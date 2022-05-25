MPD Reports: Customer scared by man buying beer whilst carrying a gun; mental health issues and slew of disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 12 – 19, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Road Hazard – Hwy 138/Michael Etchison Rd -Complainant stated a bag of concrete fell off of a vehicle and is in the roadway. Debris removed.

Dispute – W Spring St; Burger King- In reference to a male employee taking manager’s phone because he believed she was withholding his payment card from him. Made contact with the subject and retrieved manager’s phone. Manager declined prosecution.

Dispute – Ridge Rd- In reference to two men disputing over some money owed and a chair. One of the subject was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Trespassing – S Hammond Drive, two men were trespassed from the property per the churches request.

Dispute – West Spring St in reference to a customer that wouldn’t leave, cancelled by employee on location.

Dispute – S Broad St. Comp called about a male subject making threats to kill his family and son. The suspected subject who made these claims was named. Complainant stated he called the police due to the statements the subject made, however did not want to press charges.

Request Extra Patrol – Mill St. Comp requested law enforcement look under her house due to pine straw being out of place.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78 in reference to the caller being scared of another customer that was on location buying beer while having a gun on his hip. This caller did not want to meet with officers and demanded that we speak to a store employee. Spoke to store employee and she stated that the caller was simply scared because a man with a gun was buying some beer, NOTHING MORE. ALL OK, no crime was committed and no charges to be filed. The caller was just scared.

Dispute – E Marable St Hot Spot, customer under the influence became irate and wanted to fight the clerk. Common occurrence for this weekend. Subject left the scene before law enforcement arrival.

Sexual Assault – West Spring St. In reference to a parent bringing their teenager to get checked out to see if they were sexually active. No crime alleged.

Loud Music – Tanglewood Dr. in reference to a large gathering.

Traffic Offense – North Broad St at Golden Pantry. Subject was arrested for headlight requirements, Disorderly conduct and Driving W/O a valid driver’s license. He was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken.

Disturbing the Peace – Tanglewood in reference to prior call. All in attendance were made to leave due to the large amount of illegally parked cars, crowds standing in the roadway, the smell of marijuana, the large amount of littering, DJ blaring music and due too numerous 911 calls about the disturbance it caused for the lawful biding citizens in Monroe.

Firearms – East Marable St in reference to 6 shots in the area, area checked, all appeared ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Marable St in reference to a vehicle that was parked in the park after hours, no one in the vehicle, all appeared ok.

Agency Assist – Leroy Anderson Rd in reference to assisting WCSO with locating several suspicious individuals that ran from them on the railroad tracks.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park, subjects on location advised to leave due to park hours.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hammond Drive in reference to a maroon Suv blacked out in the parking Brownlow Law offices. The vehicle vacated the area before officers could turn around.

Unknown Law – Towler St. Civil issue between landlord and tenant. Tenant was locked out of residence by landlord. The Situation was resolved. Ongoing issue, both are in some type of relationship and the landlord is married. Law enforcement has responded on numerous occasions.

Suspicious Person – East Spring Street in reference to two subjects living behind the dumpster. The employee advised the subjects were okay behind the store.

Controlled Substance Problem – E Spring St; Mr. Quicks, in reference to a caller advising two subjects were behind the store doing drugs. Search was conducted and nothing found. Both individuals were given trespass notices.

Assault – Old Mill Run Individual was assaulted on May 10, 2022 by a female in reference to an argument that arose earlier that night. Report taken.

Overdose – Church Street in reference to subject taking too much of her medication in the parking lot. Turned over to EMS.

Unknown Law – Hwy 78; Truck Stop. Complainant advised a female was running through the parking lot stating, “Get your hands off me”. Female left location before units arrived.

Dispute – Wheel House Lane in reference to a named subject refusing to leave his parent’s residence. He was placed under arrest for obstruction.

Scam – Reed St; In reference to the complainant stating someone called her stating she had a warrant and if she told anyone she would be in danger.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 @Unisia Dr: Subject was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, PWID marijuana, possession of ecstasy and possession of DRO following a traffic stop for a window tint and failure to maintain violation. Subject was transported to the jail without incident.

Animal Complaint – Pavilion PKWY in reference to a dog in a vehicle with the windows down. All okay.

Theft Report – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview: Complainant advised her purse was possibly taken by a co- worker in the housekeeping closet. Report taken.

Dispute – Store House Ct in reference to the boyfriend of the complainant refusing to bring home her vehicle.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler St in reference to kids picking on the complainant child. Situation mediated.

Fight – Old Mill Point – No fight observed upon officers’ arrival.

Warrant Service – Chestnut Ln. – In reference to a named subject being on location with active Misdemeanor and Felony warrants. He was found inside the residence and taken into custody without incident.