MPD Reports: Cyclist hit by vehicle; problems with juveniles with Orbeez splatter guns; $1,200 worth of goods shoplifted from Ulta

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 16- 23, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – W Spring – In reference to black male wearing all blue jumping in front of vehicles and yelling at them. He was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – Oak St. – In reference to a physical dispute between several juveniles. No party had any markings or injuries and there was insufficient evidence to determine a primary aggressor. Parties

Accident – Oak St. – In reference to a vehicle striking a juvenile on a bicycle. Turned over to GSP.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tall Oaks E. – complainant reported juveniles shooting airsoft guns. They were actually “Orbeez” guns and they were the same juveniles from earlier incidents in the day. One juvenile was charged for disorderly conduct/Violation of class CP/and Poss. of Marijuana less than an ounce. Report and juvenile complaint completed.

Dispute – Walton Rd. – Reference to a dispute between father and his son concerning his sons’ son staying on location. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Person – E Washington ST; Post Office – In reference to a black male walking on location. Complainant couldn’t provide any information on what the male was doing. Area checked, negative contact.

Loud Music – Landers St – In reference to the party at the Fairground. Call cleared.

Loud Music – G.W. Carver; – Contact made with the resident. Music was turned down. All ok.

Loud Music – Plaza Dr – Contact made with subjects in the parking lot. Music was coming from a vehicle. They were advised to turn it down and did so. All ok.

Area Check – Sorrells St – Reference to Juveniles at an abandoned house allegedly shooting BB guns and trying to break into the house. Contact made with juveniles who were not doing anything illegal.

Dispute – Tall Oaks Dr – In reference to a dispute between two parties. Both parties sustained injuries from the dispute but neither wished to press charges. Parties separated for the night, remedies advised.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton – In reference to female subject on location causing a disturbance. She was intoxicated and upset about her brother; a patient in the ER, having been in a MVA. An attempt to calm her down was unsuccessful. She was placed under arrest for city ordinance DOC (62-1) and transported to the Walton Co. Jail. Report taken.

Lost Item – Blaine St; MPD – In reference to complainant reporting his wallet missing. He advised it was last seen at Taco Bell. Follow up conducted at Taco Bell, resulting in the wallet not being located. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St; Johns Supermarket – In reference to a female on location digging through trash. Contact was made with subject, who advised she was homeless. Subject was advised not to go back to Johns Supermarket.

Fight – E Marable St – In reference to an anonymous caller, stating 30 subjects were fighting, and that gunshots were heard. Contact was made with subjects on location. There was no evidence of a fight or shots having been fired.

Traffic Stop – E Church at S Hammond Drive Subject was stopped for no tail lights. Turned over to GSP due signs of being impaired.

911 Hang-Up – Claywill Cir – In reference to a possible dispute on location. Location obtained by Rapid SOS, officers attempted to locate the call but could not determine where the call came from. All appeared okay.

Domestic – Perry St, – in reference to two males arguing. One of the subjects was gone when officers arrived.

Theft – Pavilion Pkwy; ULTA – In reference to three black females that came into the store on 05/17/24 and stole $1,002.00 worth of product.

Trespassing – Golfview Ter – In reference to a female subject requesting extra patrol in the nighttime hours due to suspicious activity in the neighborhood.

Juveniles Complaint – Carwood Drive in reference to three teenagers who were walking in the middle of the roadway and were pushing each other. All three were brothers, and we’re not fighting.

Suspicious Vehicle/Persons – Hwy 78 W at Cherry Hill Rd. – Subjects were arguing on the side of the road. Situation was mediated and parties were separated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

