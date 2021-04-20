MPD Reports: Damage to property; deer put down and domestic disputes dominate

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 8 – 15, 2021. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Custom Way; A physical dispute between a male and a female subject. After investigation, the female was taken into custody for OCGA 16-5-23 Simple Battery FV. Warrants were taken.

Dispute – N Broad St. Golden Pantry. In reference to two males having a dispute. The complainant advised one of the males was gone when officers arrived. A report was made.

Mental Subject – Boulevard – In reference to married couple not getting along. Remedies advised. All OK

Damage to Property – Cook St, Complainant reported that a male allegedly struck her vehicle while he was leaving the area. The vehicle had sustained minor driver-side damage. A report was taken.

Dispute – W. Marable St. A man and another subject were having an argument. The man was arrested on unrelated charges.

Suspicious Person – N. Midland Ave. a subject was riding his bicycle in front of the residence. The complainant advised they had a Temporary Protection Order against the named subject. Canvassed area with negative contact. All was ok.

Injured Animal -McDaniel St @ Jackson St. Upon arrival the deer was still alive and injured. Once the scene was secure, the animal was dispatched using (1) round from duty weapon. Use of force paperwork completed.

Dispute – Highland Ter. Caller advised that his daughter and her boyfriend were arguing. Remedies were advised.

Harassing Call – E Washington St; In reference to complainant advising subject has been harassing her over phone calls and text messages. Report taken per complainants’ request.

Civil Issue – Pine Knoll: landlord turning power off on legal tenants. Handled by Magistrate Court, power reactivated.

Other Law – Woodland Road the complainant’s son might have a warrant. He and his passenger were placed under arrest for multiple charges.

Dispute – West Marable Street Two parties involved in a dispute. Parties were separated.