MPD Reports: Damage to property; domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 13 – 20, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second charge. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Davis St- Complainant called due to her boyfriend getting into an argument and destroying her property. Her boyfriend was arrested for criminal trespass family violence and transported to WCSO without incident.

Damage to Property – Colquitt St – Complainant called in reference to her Nissan Cube being broken into by shattering two windows. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Cook St- Reference back door appearing like someone attempted to kick it in. No entry was made into the residence. Report taken.

Unknown Law – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton- In reference to a female that fell and was bleeding from the hand. Turned over to EMS.

Damage to Property – W Spring Street, Nowell Recreation; In reference to a damaged vehicle.

Other Law – Davis Street – Reference victim of call returning to residence to pick up items. Victim was able to pick up some items and left the scene without incident.

Domestic Dispute – Green Street- Domestic Dispute. No parties on location upon officer arrival. No further action taken.

Mental Health Patient – N Midland Ave, Complainant called because he was having a mental breakdown. Turned over to EMS.

Discharge Firearm -Barrett St -Anonymous complainant stated there were 2 gunshots in the area of the woods, Area checked negative contact.

Damage to property – Colquitt Street – Reference damage to steering column of 2017 Volvo SUV. Report made.

Fire Assist – Masters Dr -Assisted MFD with a residential fire call. All okay, faulty outlet breaker was turned off.

Burglary Report – Parkway Pl- Male subject reporting someone broke into his home and stole prescription medications. It was determined no medications were stolen. Report taken.

Fight – Lacy St/Harris St – Anonymous female complainant stated there were approximately 30 people fighting in the area. Negative contact.

Dispute – South Madison Ave – Two people arguing about vehicles on property. Situation was mediated, and civil actions advised.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – Pine Park Street / Davis Street – Orange dodge charger stopped due to expired registration, Driver placed under arrest for driving on suspended license, he was released on copy of citation.

Other Law – Davis Street – Complainant requesting 10-25 reference walk through of property to ensure no one is present inside prior to demolition. Residence cleared per request.

Agency Assist – GWA -In reference to meeting with a Newton County Detective attempting to locate a missing person. Negative contact at residence.

Dispute – W.Spring Street – Reference dispute between two females, suspect female spit in face of victim. Report made and forwarded to CID

EMS Assist – Tall Oaks Ln. In reference to a female subject being sick since last date and passed out after vomiting all day. Turned over to EMS.

Damage to property – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix: In reference to the complainant advising another vehicle backed into her car leaving minor damage. Damage to property report completed.

Dispute – W Spring St; KFC: In reference to the complainant advising her ex-boyfriend was on location causing issues and no longer worked at KFC. She advised she wanted him Criminally Trespassed but he was no longer on location. She was explained the Temporary Protection Order process.

Dispute call – Landers St. In reference to a male and female having a civil issue over property. Remedies advised, License suspension form issued to the male for child support obligations.

Fire assist – Cherokee Ave: In reference to a vehicle and structure fire. Turned over to Fire Dept.