MPD Reports: Death investigations, drugs confiscated, entering auto arrest and subjects snorkel in Matthews Park for disc golf frisbees

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 7 – 14, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

EMS Assist – Unisia Dr. Truck driver on location deceased. CID notified. Turned over to the Coroner.

Damage to Property – South Madison Ave in reference to a grey Mercury that struck several mailboxes and a trash can. report taken

EMS Assist -North Madison Ave & East Marable St in reference to a male that was bleeding from the back of the head from falling, Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Maple Ln – in reference to a dispute over a card game. All parties separated. Report taken.

Fight – MLK Jr Blvd. In reference to several subjects actively fighting on scene. Upon investigation, conflicting stories led to no probable cause. Report made.

Vehicle Issue – Hwy 78 at the Truck Stop. Subject left the roadway and drove down an embankment. The Driver was not on location when law enforcement officers arrived. Vehicle was towed by Jays Wrecker Service. Driver contacted 911 at a later time and requested to speak with an, officer. She was given a case number.

Drugs – Pine Park St, while on foot patrol subjects were observed sitting in a parked vehicle with the windows fogged. Heavy odor of marijuana and visible flame was observed from the vehicle. Contact made, illegal substance seized, and subjects were advised to partake in illegal activity in the privacy of their home.

Suspicious Person – South Madison Ave at the Cotton Mill. Subject walking through residential areas and behind closed businesses. A consent search was conducted. Narcotics and drug related objects were located. Subject arrested for Sch I possession.

Enter Auto – Glen Iris Dr, officer observed a male wearing a camo hoody along Glen Iris. Contact made due to clothing and the area being victim of entering autos. Male subject lied about his date of birth. Due to lying he was placed under arrest, during search incident to arrest credit cards were located in his pocket which belonged to a citizen at 137 Glen Iris. Other vehicle was located with dome lights on at 125 Glen Iris. Subject had just committed the act of entering auto. Subject was charged and transported to RYDC.

Entering Auto – Ford St- While patrolling the area a dome light and door ajar were observed. Contact was made with the owner. Nothing of value was taken from the vehicle.

Entering Auto – Nowell St; – In reference to a female subject reporting her friends orange Jeep Compass was entered sometime during the early morning hours. Nothing of value taken. Report completed.

DOD – Pierce Street. In reference to a named subject found deceased. Turned over to MPD CID.

Damage to Property – Pine Park St; In reference to a green Buick passenger car hit and damaged sometime overnight. Report taken.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Oreilly’s- In reference to a female subject wearing a grey North Face jacket and black shorts shoplifted a box of lug nuts approximated at $40 in value. Negative contact with female. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle) Highway 11 North & Downtown. In reference to a black passenger vehicle driving slow and stopping in roadway. Negative contact.

Assault – Unisia Dr -Complainant called in reference to being punched in the face by a named employee. Follow up needed to fully identify subject in order to secure a warrant for simple battery.

Warrant – Birch Street. In reference to the complainant stating that a named subject lives at the residence with a warrant. Criminal Trespass warrant was valid, however officer’s had negative contact with anyone at home.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St; Jackson Realty- In reference to a Ford Mustang that the complainant is unfamiliar with parked in the parking lot. Contact could not be made with registered owners. Remedies advised.

Civil Dispute – West Spring Street – Named subject attempting destroy items inside the store. The store manager did not wish to press charges however he wanted her criminally trespassed from the premises. The subject had a warrant for arrest out of Fayetteville, Georgia for failure to appear on a speeding ticket. She was arrested and given a criminal trespass warning. She was taken to the Walton County Jail and turned over to the staff on scene without incident.

Matthews Park – in reference to male subjects on location snorkeling for disc golf frisbees. Subjects were advised to stay out of the lake.