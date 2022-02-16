MPD Reports: Debit card and checks removed from mailboxes in separate incidents and used to fraudulently obtain funds

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft Report -Murphy USA. In reference to a bank mailing a debit card to a residence in Walnut Grove and someone using the complainants debit card. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious Person -HWY 78 at Unisia Dr. In reference to a male subject wearing a black hoodie and a backpack sitting in the median. Area checked negative contact.

Theft – HWY 78 in reference to employee theft that happened on February 02, 2022

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street. In reference to a male subject on location for an extended prior of time. Subject purchased a drink from Uptown Nutrition and then going to Metro by T-Mobile. No law enforcement assistance needed at this time.

Theft Report – Faith Baptist Church: In reference to checks being taken from the mailbox. Complainant reported that approximately (12) contribution checks that they know of have been removed from the mailbox and cashed. Unknown time frame and no video cameras to review. Report taken.

Dispute – Meadow Walk Dr. Verbal argument between the complainant and her son. Son was gone when officers arrived and was later discovered sitting in his car at Mathew Park. I advised remedies to the son in which he understood. Mother on scene was also advised of remedies which she understood. All was ok .

Dispute – Meadow Walk Drive- Complainant called to advise that her son damaged her mailbox. The son was not on scene and there was insufficient probable cause to make an arrest. Complainant was advised of the Temporary Protection Order and eviction process.

Drunk Driver – MLK Jr. Blvd. – Anonymous caller advised male driver was possibly intoxicated sitting in the parking lot of Just Wings. When officers made contact it was determined the driver was indeed intoxicated. After being taken into custody and placed into a patrol vehicle the female passenger in the vehicle attempted to open the back door to the police vehicle to help the male escape. When trying to detain her, she assaulted officers and resisted arrest. Appropriate force was used. The male was charged with driving under the influence less safe. The female was charged with Obstruction, Simple Battery on a Peace Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.

Shoplifting – Wal-Mart- Female subject decided to shoplift 57.83 worth of merchandise. Wal-Mart loss prevention saw her partaking in this illegal activity and detained her until law enforcement arrived. The subject was arrested and transported to the WCSO on a state warrant for shoplifting.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 W and 138 Exit – A named subject was arrested for fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and possession of Schedule 1 drugs. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – S. Broad St. @ 5th St.- A male subject was stopped due to his registration being expired since September of 2020. He pulled away as the officer exited the vehicle and continued down 5th St. While attempting to stop the subject, a female subject decided to run in front of the police vehicle and talk with the subject. She was told very quickly to go back inside of her residence and the was given commands to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. He had a suspended license as well as several active warrants out of Barrow County. He was cited and then turned over to Barrow County.

Suicide Threat – Cloverdale Dr.- 3rd party caller advised friend wanted to hurt herself. Parents advised subject was ok and was asleep.

Stolen Vehicle – Ford St: Complainant reported that his vehicle was taken over night. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was recovered abandoned in Barrow County. The complainant only wished to file a report and declined further investigation.

Juvenile Runaway – Blaine St; MPD. in reference to juvenile. She was placed on GCIC as missing. She was later located by Sgt. Harris and removed from GCIC.

Damage to Property – N Broad St @ E Highland Ave: A named subject was arrested for an outstanding parole violation warrant. GSP completed the damage to property report and the was transported to the jail without incident.