MPD Reports: Disabled man helped after wife just drops him off at restaurant; two arrested after female subject flees from traffic stop and wrecks

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – GWA. Juvenile didn’t want to go with father, was turned over to mother, report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Towler St Female subject was not on location. Showing active warrants for aggravated battery. Leasing office confirmed her residence there.

Missing Person – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to a female juvenile running away last Saturday. Subject was entered into GCIC.

Juvenile Complaint – Felker Park- In reference to a group of juveniles knocking a hand dryer off of the wall at the park. Park staff was notified. Juveniles could not be located.

Vehicle Pursuit – E Church St at Hammond Dr: Female subject was observed driving a red Ford Explorer. She had Felony Warrants for Aggravated Assault. Traffic Stop was initiated, and she fled. During the pursuit, the vehicle lost control and rolled over. The subject and her passenger were both arrested for outstanding warrants, drug charges, weapons charges, and traffic charges.

Suspicious Person – Shane’s Rib Shack – In reference to a disabled man who was dropped off at this location by his wife. Contact was made with FISH who provided accommodations for the subject at the Haven Inn.

Illegal Drugs – Towler St Skyview Estates – In reference to the odor of Marijuana in the air. Area checked all appeared OK.

Juvenile Complaint – St. Ives Walk – Subject reported being in a dispute with her 16-year-old daughter. The juvenile left the location without permission but returned home before the officers arrived. Situation mediated.

Traffic Stop – S Broad St at Court St. Vehicle was stopped for driving without taillights activated. After investigation, the subject was cited for 62-1; disorderly conduct. Report taken.

Welfare Check – Sorrells St – In reference to hearing loud noises coming from this apartment. The apartment was determined to be abandoned. All OK.

Dispute – S Broad St – In reference to a verbal dispute between a female and male. The female was was advised of the eviction process.

Arrest – Oconee County Jail. Male subject arrested and transported to WCSO on FTA warrant.

Civil Issue – Davis St in reference to a female subject was trying to get her vehicle from two people because the female missed a payment. The female refused to give up her keys and asked her to leave.

Warrant Service – Towler St; Warrant attempt on a female subject Negative contact on scene.

Hit & Run – South Broad St in reference to a man who claimed a vehicle hit him in the parking lot. After cameras were reviewed and determined that he lied about the accident. He was given a City Citation for Disorderly Conduct.

Dispute – Custom Way in reference to two subject arguing. One claimed another hit him and left the scene. All of the parties were separated, and a report was done.

Dispute – Custom Way in reference to the above subject came back home and got into a fight with the original claimant again. Warrant to be taken on hom for battery family violence.