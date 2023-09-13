MPD Reports: Discharged patient refuses to leave the hospital; entering autos and slew of disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 31 – Sept. 7, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest of charge does not constitute a conviction.

Homicide – Old Mill Pt- In reference to Antonio Mckinnie shooting and killing Rontavias Harvey after he kicked in the backdoor and assaulted Mckinnie. Mckinnie was placed in custody and transported to MPD and interviewed by CID with other witnesses. Scene turned over to CID, Coroner notified, report taken.

Fight – Maple Ln; In reference to several subjects on location fighting. Both parties were separated and lack of probable cause was found to make an arrest. Both parties were explained the Temporary Protection Order process and warrant process. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Maple Ln- Ongoing argument in reference to call previously. Parties were issued a criminal trespass warning from each other’s apartment.

Suspicious person – Springer Ln; In reference to a male subject stating people were walking on his roof. Unfounded.

Suspicious Person – Springer Ln in reference to the same male subject from the above post seeing people outside his window. There was no evidence of anyone outside of his window.

Animal Complaint – Huddle House. In reference to a report of an opossum walking around in circles. Animal spotted and DNR notified.

Civil Issue – Lacy Street at Harris Street in reference to a male subject said another subject has been threatening him because he has yet another subject’s watch and ring that he found in the trash.

Juvenile Runaway – Storehouse Court – Juvenile was at grandmothers’ house in Covington without permission. Remedies were advised.

Missing Person – S Broad St- In reference to an 81-year-old female who left the residence on foot. She was located on S Madison Ave and transported back to the residence.

Wanted Person – Lacy Street in reference to a named subject in the front yard with active probation warrants. Negative contact.

Enter Auto – Knight St. – In reference to the complainant reporting her neighbors’ vehicles were entered. Report taken.

Dispute – White Oak Dr – Neighbors disputing over street parking. Advised it was a civil issue and offered remedies. All ok on location.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton – In reference to an individual refusing to leave the ER after being discharged. Individual was given a ride home by a citizen.

Threats – S Broad St; In reference to a call about a boyfriend making threats. The incident occurred in the county. Walton County Sheriff’s Office was advised. All ok on location.

Suspicious Person – E. Washington St. – In reference to a male subject being observed attempting to enter the complainants’ vehicle. Area check was conducted with negative contact. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – W 5th St. – In reference to a male subject being on the complainants front porch step, intoxicated. He was given a curtsy ride to his grandparents’ residence on Walker Dr. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle/Person – Pavilion Parkway, while patrolling the back of the shopping center, a vehicle was observed behind the Bath and Body Works and Old Navy. Due to business being closed and the vehicle being occupied multiple times, ARS stop was conducted to insure no criminal activity was afoot such as thefts/loitering.

Firearms – Lacy St. / Pine Park St. – In reference to the complainant hearing approximately 10 gun shots in the area. Area check was conducted, with negative contact. All ok.

Unknown Law – Hwy 78 WB / E. Spring off ramp – In reference to a male subject lying on the side of the highway. It was determined that he was walking from Advantage in Athens, attempting to get to his aunt’s residence in Conyers. Subject was given a courtesy ride to Hwy 138, just past the bridge.

Suspicious Person – Area of Williams St. / N. Broad St. – In reference to a named subject walking in the roadway, in a residential area. All ok.

Traffic Stop – E Church / High School Ave – Vehicle ran red light at S Broad / Washington St. Driver cited for No Insurance and Driving with Canceled Registration. Vehicle towed by Taylor’s.

Verbal Dispute – Deer Acres Inn – In reference to 911 call from a male juvenile that a named subject was choking his mother. Officers arrived on scene and that was not the case. It was a verbal dispute only.

Burglary-In Progress – Edwards St – In reference to the complainant hearing someone possibly breaking into her house. Residence checked, no signs of forced entry, all doors secured.

Suspicious Person – IHOP. Male subject was sitting outside the business and requested a ride to his residence in Loganville after being discharged from the hospital. He was given a courtesy ride home.

Civil Case – Blaine Street in reference to the niece of a named subject wanted to report a theft but did not know what was taken from the residence.

Damage To Property – Breedlove Dr – In reference to a box truck causing damage to the building. Report taken.

Dispute – Walmart. In reference to a dispute between Walmart Staff and a vendor. The vendor was criminally trespassed and a report was completed.

Damage To Property – Walton Truck Stop – In reference to a tractor trailer that was damaged overnight.

Civil Issue – Magnolia Ter in reference to a named subject got into an argument with the complainant yesterday around 1900 hours. The complainant felt threatened and wanted to press charges for Simple Assault.

Firearms – Green St & King Street, In reference to a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area. Area checked heavily with no contact.

Theft Report – W Spring St Piedmont Walton – In reference to a Telemetry device that was taken from the hospital by a patient who was in custody. Report taken.

Dispute – Washington Street in reference to a male and female arguing in the roadway. The subjects got into a blue Honda and left the area.