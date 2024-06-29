MPD Reports: Disobedient 29-year-old child; juvenile issues; fraud; damage to property and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 13 – 20, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Animal Complaint – Amber Trl – In reference to two dogs on the complainants’ porch. Dogs were

removed without issue.

removed without issue. Welfare Check/Arrest – Hammond Park – In reference to an individual seated and leaning over on a park bench, possibly sleeping. Contact was made to ensure the individual’s welfare. The individual identified himself and it was discovered that he had a warrant out of Morgan County for probation violation. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Follow Up – Elm Dr: In reference to locating juvenile from previous. Juvenile Intake contacted and

juvenile was turned over to his mother.

juvenile was turned over to his mother. Loud Music – E Church St. – Music was turned down at officer request. All okay.

Theft/Criminal Trespass – Turner St- Complainant advised that her brother (56yo) trespassed on her sisters’ property by destroying the garage door and stealing a motorcycle. Property is in mother’s name who is deceased. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11 at Whitney Rd. Complaint of a vehicle failing to maintain a lane. Traffic stop conducted on S Broad at Church St. Vehicle was stopped due to improper display of license plate. .

Traffic Stop – S Broad St at Walker St, subject was stopped for no seat belt. He was operating a

motor vehicle with no valid license. He was placed under arrest and finger printed at MPD. Released on copies of citations.

motor vehicle with no valid license. He was placed under arrest and finger printed at MPD. Released on copies of citations. Traffic Stop N Broad & E Highland – Female subject was stopped after she almost struck two curbs while traveling downtown. No insurance on the vehicle, suspended registration, No Drivers License on person. She was also charged with DUI and DUI endangerment of a child. Vehicle was towed by Taylors.

Other Law – Monroe Motor Inn – In reference to subject requesting a ride to a bus stop after a traffic Stop – She was arrested for warrants out of Conyers Police Department. Turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Property Damage – Bold Springs Rd. – Damaged diesel gas pump at the Chevron. Pump was struck by an unknown semi on 06/13/24 at 06:24 hrs. Video evidence collected. Report completed.

Dispute – Tanglewood – In reference to complainant stating that a female tried to break into his home and struck him in the head with an object. Complainant denied medical treatment, giving a statement or description of the female, and did not want to press charges.

Verbal Domestic – Green St – In reference to ex-boyfriend & ex-girlfriend yelling at each other, ex-

boyfriend wanted ex-girlfriend to leave the residence and to quit contacting him.

boyfriend wanted ex-girlfriend to leave the residence and to quit contacting him. Suspicious Person – W Spring St – 10-96 female advised the screws on her vehicle were messed with by her daughter at an address in the county. She was informed to go to the sheriff’s office to file a report.

Domestic Non-Violent – Michael Cir – In reference to a dispute between four subjects. One subject stated that the other three parties had threatened to fight her and three parties, stated that the one subject had made a threat against their lives. Due to conflicting stories and a lack of independent witnesses or direct evidence of a crime, no arrest was made and the situation was mediated. The eviction process was explained and stated that she would be leaving voluntarily soon. All parties agreed to remain civil for the remainder of the evening.

Fraud – Blaine St; MPD- Female reporting fraudulent activity on her bank account, report taken.

Loitering – Scoops – reports of multiple juveniles loitering and fighting. Involved parties were gone upon our arrival.

Domestic dispute report – S Madison Ave; AROB Performance: In reference to the complainant reporting that her boyfriend assaulted her on June 15, 2024. Visible evidence of a physical altercation was present and a warrant for FV-Battery was secured for his arrest.

Child Custody – Tanglewood Drive – complainant stated that her child’s father kept their 6-year-old son longer than what was agreed upon. Complainant advised of possible remedies. Report taken.

Disturbing the peace – Cedar Ridge Rd: In reference to the complainant advising of construction continuing past 1800 Hours. Remedies provided.

Civil issue – Gatewood Way. In reference to a mother reporting her 29-year-old daughter not obeying her authority. Remedies advised.

Burglary/Theft report – E Marable St. In reference to complainant reporting an unknown person entered her residence without permission and stole her Honda Accord car keys around 1700 Hours when she was not at home. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Marshalls – In reference to the complainant advising of multiple trucks gathered in the parking lot with multiple individuals in the roadway causing a disturbance. Subjects were advised to leave the area.

Shots Fired – S Madison Ave – complainant reported one shot fired in the area of their residence. Checked the area, no contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hampton Dr / Breedlove contact was made was subject delivering newspaper in a white ford explorer.

Domestic Dispute – Chestnut Cupboard – complainant hung up on 911, stated someone got out of their car. All involved parties gone upon our arrival.

Suspicious Person – Truck Stop – truck driver refused to leave after being asked to by an employee. Subject left after speaking with officers.

Suspicious Persons – Bankers Blvd – In reference to two male juveniles located in the area out past curfew. They were taken home and returned to their parents.

Suspicious vehicle – Pavilion Pkwy; Planet Fitness: In reference to the complainant advising of a gray passenger car that was drifting in the parking lot, almost striking vehicles and a building. Contact was made with subject and was advised to leave the premises. No property damage or signs of drag were located.

Domestic Verbal – Douglas St – Complainant stated that a resident of her home refused to leave, but then agreed before our arrival that he would move out. Eviction process explained.

Civil Issue – W Creek Cir. – In reference to a male subject having a female subject Chevy S10 towed by Taylor’s from the address where he resides. The complainant advised the vehicle, which did not run, had been on the property for approximately one month with the permission of the home’s other resident. Civil remedies advised.

Fraud Report – 1 Bulldog Dr GWA – In reference to a fraudulent check. Report taken.

Wanted Person – Marable Street in reference to a warrant served on a named subject The home owner received a City citation for obstruction for lying about the subject being on location.

Dispute – Walton Rd. – In reference to a verbal dispute between residents over a previous incident that occurred at the Monroe Country Club. Dispute was verbal only.

Dispute – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd; Dominos – In reference to verbal dispute between customer and employee. Situation mediated.

Fraud – West Spring Street in reference to a female passed a fraudulent $100.00 bill and left the location. She was located by WCSO and was placed under arrest.

