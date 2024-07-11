MPD Reports: Dispute calls, traffic stops and assault claims result in warrant pickups

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 27 – July 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Green St -Third party complaint in reference to a dispute between a mother and her Juvenile granddaughter. The grandmother was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Dispute – Popeye’s -In reference to an irate customer causing a disturbance.

Dispute call – S Broad St; Dollar General. In reference to two parties reporting a disorderly customer (Unknown female) who was gone when officers arrived. She taking pictures of employees stating she was going to come back because they were laughing, report taken.

Assault Law – GW Carver – Report taken for a juvenile fight, broken up by subject.

Suspicious person – Hwy 78; Waffle House: In reference to the complainant advising of a drunk male refusing to leave and acting disorderly. Contact was made with subject who was sitting in the parking lot. Subject was criminally trespassed from the location and turned over to his mother who left with him shortly after.

Warrant Served – Parkway Place – Male subject taken into custody for a warrant out of Monroe PD for failing to appear (Warrant #513214). Subject taken to Walton Co. Jail.

Warrant Service – Tanglewood Drive: In reference to located female subject on location with an active Probation Violation out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office, she was arrested and transported without incident,

Traffic stop/Arrest – MLK Jr Blvd & Shops of Monroe: Subject was pulled over for no tag lights. Subject had a valid warrant through WCSO for FTA and was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Walton County Jail. (Warrant #2023T2547)

Assault – Atha St: In reference to complainant claiming subject threw a metal object through his front door shattering the glass and leaving lacerations to her right forearm. Complainant refused medical treatment. Complainant’s claims were inconsistent with the evidence provided due to the glass being on the inside of the residence and not the outside. Subject was not on location prior to Officer’s arrival. Male subject was on location and had an active warrant through Oconee County and was taken into custody. Based on the female claims there was not enough probable cause to make an arrest due to the inconsistencies in statements provided and lack of evidence to support her claim. Complainant was explained the warrant process and civil remedies were advised as well.

Dispute – Atha St. – In reference to a dispute that occurred in the last report, the original complainant, stated that the male subject was back on location and that officers the previous night wanted to interview him. He was gone when officer arrival back.

Firearms – Pine Park St. – In reference to a call about a black male walking down the street with a rifle. Contact made with the subject. No laws being broken was observed.

