MPD Reports: Dispute over 2-hour wait for pizza; man under the influence claims people were crawling on the ground with a crowbar

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 3 – 10, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel Street A named suspect was found loitering again. The subject was arrested for loitering, disorderly conduct, and littering. Released on citations and given a ride to Walton Inn.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. – An identified subject was arrested for shoplifting after Walmart loss prevention staff observed her bag, but not scan, approximately $171 in merchandise.

Theft – S. Broad St. Caller advised that his tag was stolen off of his trailer while it was parked in his driveway. Report taken.

Dispute -Pizza Hut. Verbal dispute over a two hour wait on pizza. Subject was given a refund and sent on his way. All ok.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78EB at Southview Dr. – Vehicle stopped due to an out headlight. The driver was later discovered to have an active warrant for Probation violation in reference to narcotics charges out of Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. A hold was placed on the subject, and he was subsequently arrested. A handgun was also located and placed in evidence for safekeeping due to no occupant of the vehicle claiming the weapon.

EMS Assist -North Broad / Sorrells Street in reference to a subject running up to officers. He was extremely intoxicated and under the influence of narcotics. He advised he was running from Green Street after people were “Crawling ” on the ground with a crowbar. He was transported to the hospital due to his heart rate being 180 BPM.

Illegal Parking -Court Street / Farmer’s Market – In reference to three vehicles being parked in the area of the Farmer’s Market. Attempted to make contact with registered owners but was unsuccessful. Vehicles were towed by Taylor’s.

Other Law – GW Carver. Extra Patrol request due to a suspicious vehicle in the area of G W Carver Homes possibly involved in a robbery in the city of Covington. Vehicle described as Silver 2000 Honda with tinted windows.

Juvenile Complaint – E Church St. Natalie Boswell requesting a Juvenile Complaint in reference to her son damaging the interior of the house. Report and Complaint completed.

Suspicious Person – E Church St; Chevron: A named subject was arrested for an outstanding Walton County Sheriff’s Office probation violation warrant.

Traffic Offense – Walker Dr. A named subject was arrested for an outstanding WCSO probation violation warrant following a traffic stop for cracked windshield.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. – Subject was identified and showed as having active warrants out of Greensboro Police Department. The warrants were confirmed; however, no hold was placed. He was sent on his way from the Burger King.

Traffic Stop -S Broad St at Hardees. – Vehicle stopped for speeding. The driver was determined to be unlicensed. A probable cause search of the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana resulted in finding a Glock 43 pistol. Driver was charged with Driving without a license and Possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 18.

Suspicious Vehicle -Walton Plaza. Officer was conducting an area check and observed a Ford F-150, occupied and no lights on. After investigation, Daniel Briscoe was issued (2) citations for 62-3 Poss. of Marijuana and 62-4 Loitering. Report taken.

Theft – E Spring St. Mr Quicks. Caller advised a b/m stole a stack of cash from behind the counter while the clerk was away from the counter. The area was checked for the man reported to be wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, but he was not located. Report taken.

Other law – N. Broad St. – In reference to giving a person a ride to Taylors so he could catch the bus next date.

Burglary in progress – E Marable St. Officers arrived on the scene and were able to apprehend the subjects. The owner of the residence was contacted and verified that the subjects were ok to be there