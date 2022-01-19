MPD Reports: Disputes, fraud, missing person report for not responding to Facebook posts, ongoing mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop Dollar General at South Broad Street. A subject was stopped for traffic offense. Marijuana was observed in plain view inside the vehicle. He also had a felony probation warrant for his arrest out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office (original charge of possession of methamphetamine). He was arrested and issued a city ordinance citation for possession of marijuana less than one ounce. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious person – W. Spring St. Walmart. Complainant called in reference to a male, wearing all black clothing, with chains around his pants waist. Farmer said the male followed them around the store while they shopped. Area was checked for the male, negative contact made.

Shoplifting – WalMart. Named subject arrested for shoplifting $150 of merchandise. Released on a copy of the citation.

Damage to Property – Fambrough St. Passerby called in a white Ford Escape in the ditch on the roadside. No driver on scene. Vehicle removed from roadway/ditch by Taylors.

Dispute – boulevard In reference to two parties having a verbal argument. Situation mediated. One left the residence.

Suspicious Vehicle – 78WB @ Unisia. White Ford Mustang abandoned on the side of the roadway with expired registration. Vehicle was red tagged.

Traffic Stop – Walton Mills. Named subject stopped for tag lights. Consent search led to arrest for possession with intent methamphetamine, drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, tag lights.

Fraud – Blaine St; MPD: Complainant stated she had received checks from Chase Bank but has never opened up an account there. Subject was advised to take the checks to the closest Chase for a follow up investigation. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – HWY 78WB at W Spring St. In reference to a 1-year-old child unrestrained and walking around the backseat of the vehicle. Contact was made and mother advised she was changing her 1-year-old son while the car was traveling on HWY 78. Citations issued.

Theft Report – Blaine St; MPD: Subject reported a bracelet of his went missing approximately 2 months ago while he was cooking dinner at a friend’s house. Report taken.

Dispute – Walker Dr. in reference to a son and a father arguing about the house was a mess. All okay.

Fraud – Ash Lane In reference to a named subject was taking the complainants credit card and was getting cash back for several weeks. The family did not want to press charges against him and they agree he was going to pay the complainant back.

Dispute – W Spring St; Charlie’s Home Cooking. In reference to a dispute between customer and owner of a service K9. Situation mediated and report taken.

Search Warrant- Old Mill Point – Search warrant conducted. Subject was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Mental patient – N broad St – In reference to a woman trying to report a missing person for not responding to her Facebook messages. She was advised she can’t report a person missing for not responding to her messages.

Intoxicated Driver – Green St. – Vehicle stopped for an out third brake light. The Driver was determined to be driving under the influence and possessed a small amount of marijuana. He was subsequently arrested.

Dispute – S. Madison Ave – Two parties were involved in a dispute over one’s loud exhaust. Remedies advised to both parties.

Suspicious Person – Piedmont Walton. Female on location was waiting on a family member after being released, all ok

Mental Patient – N. Broad St – GCAL was contacted in reference to subject experiencing extreme paranoia and delusions.

Theft Report – Deer Acres Inn: subject on scene having another mental health issue. She was continues calling 911 for frivolous mental health concerns but refuses to go get evaluated. Ongoing issue.