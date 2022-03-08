MPD Reports: Disputes over vehicle purchase; being locked out of residence; and follow up on suspect who fled from traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 24 – March 3, 2022. Due to the length, it has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental Patient – Spring Place- A patient (12/4/04) left Ridgeview Hospital while under 10-13 order. A resident at Spring Place located her and she was transported back to Ridgeview and turned over to staff who were unaware of her escape.

EMS Assist – E Fambrough St. In reference to 40-year of age male subject having difficulty breathing. Turned over to Walton County EMS.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St at Quality Foods. Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. After investigation the driver was arrested for no valid driver’s license. Driver was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation. Report taken.

Traffic stop – Highway 78 at Edmondson Road. In reference to a male subject being stopped for a traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of 2 ounces of marijuana, scales and packaging material. He was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. He was taken to the Walton County Jail where he was turned over to the staff on scene without incident.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St at Ford St. Vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane. After investigation the driver was arrested for FTML and driving with a suspended license. The driver was transported to MPD, fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation. Report taken

Civil Dispute – West Spring St. Disagreement over payment. Situation as resolved before officer arrival.

Dispute – Birch St, Subject called 911 because he purchased a vehicle from a private seller and did not like the vehicle. The buyer wanted his money back from the seller. Subjects were advised officers are not the car police and the matter at hand was a civil issue. Before leaving the location the subjects money was returned to him, both parties came to an agreement.

Damage to Property – Walton Rd @ John Deere, two subjects struck a object in the roadway causing damage and a flat tire. Case number provided.

Dispute – Gatewood Way in reference to a dispute between a male and a female. The male was arrested for obstruction and simple battery (F.V.).

Follow Up – Baron Drive. Blue Kia was observed on location. Vehicle fled from a traffic stop a week prior. A subject with active warrants is supposed to be driving the vehicle. Made contact with a resident who denied consent for Officers to check the residence for the suspect.

Burglary – E. Marable St in reference to #350 conducting an area check and finding a subject trying to break into the Hotspot via a hole in the wall. The suspect fled on foot and was found on East Marable St under the Hwy 78 bridge and arrested. The case was turned over to CID

Dispute – Perry St. Complainant arguing with guardians over being locked out of the residence. Situation was mediated.

Juvenile Runaway – Douglas St; In reference to complainants’ son not coming home last night. Report made. The complainant called back and advise that son returned home.

Child Abuse – Blaine Street – Complainant stated his juvenile daughter was bitten on the cheek by another juvenile while at his child’s mother’s residence at Towler St. Report taken.