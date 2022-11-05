MPD Reports: Distress call placed by K-9 locked in car; 2 motorcyclist arrested after pursuit

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute Call – Birch St. A female and her father were found in a red ford Mustang at their residence in Tanglewood Dr. All ok.

Welfare Check – Nowell St. In reference to a couple having a dispute. The complainant was a third party who wished to be anonymous. Contact made with the female who stated that the male had left the residence. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St. Named female on location with an active probation violation warrant. She was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to the jail staff without incident.

Power Lines Down – Cedar Lane – In reference to lines down across the roadway not allowing a school bus to pass. Lines were cable lines, lifted above the bus and allowed to pass. All okay.

Threats – Fleeting Way- Complainant advising her children’s father is threatening to take her children. Report taken. Temporary Protection Order process advised.

Dispute – Sorrells St. In reference to two roommates getting into an altercation at Cook St. Civil remedies advised due to lack of probable cause and conflicting statements.

Juvenile Problem – Classic Trail. In reference to 10-year-old complainant stating his mom was going to discipline him for getting in trouble at school. Spoke with Mother, and all was okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hammock Park. Occupants of a white crown vic smoking marijuana. They were gone when officers arrived

Follow up – Cherry Hill Legion in reference to a female subject requesting information on TPO process. Remedies advised.

EMS Assist – Plaza Dr; In reference to a named subject collapsing on the sidewalk of Arnold Pointe properties. Witnesses advised he was dropped off by a black passenger sedan and drove away moments after the incident. He was transported to Walton Piedmont for further medical attention.

Lost Items – Felker Park in reference to a named subject stating his keys were stolen while coaching football. Keys were located. All ok.

Civil Issue – Mill Stone Bluff in reference to a verbal dispute between roommates over rent. Remedies advised.

Mental subject – Sorrells St: In reference the a female subject advising her grandfather was having a mental episode. GCAL facility was contacted.

Suspicious person – Gliding Lane in reference to caller stating he saw two males going through his garbage cans in his backyard. All ok.

Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park Street in reference to a female subject stating her son was being disruptive and cursing. Report taken.

Vehicle Pursuit – HWY 138 at HWY 78. Vehicle pursuit was initiated due to (2) sport bikes driving recklessly on HWY 138. After investigation two subjects were taken into custody for Improper passing, Violation of license class, reckless driving, felony fleeing/attempting to elude, passing in no passing zone, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, no license plate or registration, no proof of insurance, and failure to obey traffic control device. Warrants taken.

Found Property – Walker Dr. Complainant advised she found a needle while roommate was cleaning out his room. no drug residue visible on needle and complainant advised of civil remedies.

Suicide Attempt – S Broad St: In reference to male attempting to strangle himself with a cord.

Civil Issue -140 Blaine Street in reference to the complainant sold a vehicle and the other party has not made two payments.

Rape – Wheelhouse Ln. Met with complainant who said her juvenile daughter was raped. Turned over to CID.

Theft Report – Blaine St: Named subject reported that items were taken from his residence by the county. Subject wanted to make sure his trailer was still on location at 5th St. All was ok.

Threats – Windsor Drive in reference to the complainant’s friend’s ex-boyfriend making threats to the complainant and her sister. There were no direct threats made and was told to go to the county where the subject resides to get a TPO.

Warrant Attempt – Alcovy St. Male subject turned himself in on a probation warrant, he was transported to Walton county jail and turned over to jail staff without incident.

Suspicious persons – W. Spring St. In reference to a male and female panhandling outside of Wal-Mart. They were advised they could not do that and left with no issues.

Scam – Oak Ridge. Female complainant reported spending $3,300 in gift cards to purchase a 2012 F150 and is unable to get the vehicle. Report completed.

Drug complaint – Etten Dr. In reference to the homeowner stating she believes an occupant of one of the rooms was smoking drugs in the room due to the dust in the room being black. No odor was present inside the house or room. Advised of remedies.

Damage to Property – S. Madison Ave. Complainant hit dog on E. Spring St, report completed.

Welfare check – W. Spring St. In reference to a distress call from a vehicle. Call was placed by K9 inside the vehicle, vehicle was running. All ok.

TPO Violation – Wall Street in reference to a female has a TPO against her mother. She was trying to contact her mother through her sister.

Damage to property – East Spring St; Complainant reported damage to her Ford Mustang door. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Glen Iris – In reference to an orange charger speeding and driving recklessly. Area checked, negative contact.

Counterfeit – Quality Foods – In reference to a counterfeit $5 bill, money was placed into evidence, report taken.

Hit and Run – MLK BLVD & West Spring – Two vehicles, no injuries. Maroon Chevy equinox fled after striking the complainant. Report in GEARS

Welfare Check – E Washington St APT 34- In reference to not answering the phone for the caretaker. Negative contact. Caretaker was advised to call PD when she gets on location

Fire Assist – Felker St- In reference to smoke in home. Monroe FD and Walton FD on scene upon arrival.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; McDonalds – In reference to white male in a black hoodie stating he would shoot someone. Male was seen driving a black tundra, area checked, negative contact.

Traffic stop – S Broad and Alcovy St – Female subject stopped for running a stop sign and defective equipment, she was arrested for driving on a suspended license. Transported to WC Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Tanglewood- In reference to rapid gunfire being heard from Tanglewood. Upon driving through, a named was seen walking down Tanglewood Dr. and then hiding when units tried to make contact. He was found hiding underneath a vehicle. He had an active warrant out of Walton County and was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Loitering and Prowling, and Public Drunk.