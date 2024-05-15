MPD Reports: Disturbing the peace calls, patient attack on staff at Ridgeview; suspicious persons and slew of disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 1 – 8, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the Third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Pine Park St; Unit J: In reference to the complainant advising of three subjects making threats to shoot each other. Negative contact was made with either party.

Disturbing the peace – Baker St- Call in reference to a large crowd in the area. No crowd was located in the area.

Disturbing the peace – Baker St- Call in reference to loud music in the area. Officer sat on location for an extended period of time and no music disturbance was heard.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Murphy USA: In reference to the complainant advising of a black male walking around the store asking for cigarettes and becoming angry when told no. Negative contact was made with the subject. The store clerk was advised to call 911 if the subject returned.

Dispute Non-Violent – Maple Ln; – Verbal dispute between two parties. Neither party alleged anything criminal. Parties agreed to separate for the night.

Dispute – at AllStar on North Broad Street in reference to a customer getting into a verbal argument over signing for a purchase. Situation was resolved.

Dispute – E. Fambrough St. – Female stated that her car keys were taken by the male earlier this morning. She got her keys back prior to our arrival. Complainant advised of possible remedies including protection order and eviction process. Report taken.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Dr.; Ridgeview – In reference to a patient becoming aggressive with staff members. Patient pushed a staff member, onto the ground while refusing treatment. Warrant taken against patient for simple battery.

Lost Item – Blaine St. – Complainant wanted to report his wallet lost. He lost it at Spring St. Laundry 04/23/2024. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St. / Pavilion Pkwy – In reference to subject walking in the middle of the roadway. Subject was given a courtesy ride to Sussie’s Food To Go.

Wanted Person Located – Custom Way, – subject seen in the roadway near Custom Way. Taken into custody for multiple active warrants.

Shoplifting – E. Spring St. – In reference to shoplifting, Male and female subject being criminally trespassed from the Dollar General. The male was arrested for a probation warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office for dangerous drugs and possession of Methamphetamine.

Warrant Service – Towler St Male subject had an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation. Officers located him at W Creek Circle. Warrant was confirmed.

Suspicious Person – Union Street – Officer was flagged down and advised that there was a male subject walking down Union Street with a firearm in his hand. He checked the entire area with no contact.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Dollar Tree – In reference to a white male on location for over an hour harassing the complainant. The subject was gone upon arrival. Extra patrols requested throughout daytime hours.

Suspicious Person – Mears St – In reference to a male subject having medical issues from a recent open-heart surgery. Subject was turned over to EMS.

