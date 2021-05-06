MPD Reports: Dog bites child; dogs destroy inside of home after being left while owner goes on week’s vacation

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 22 – 29, 2021. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E Fambrough St. Two parties in a dispute. One was arrested for criminal trespass family violence. Warrant obtained, fingerprinted, and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Animal Bite – Stokes Street. 10-year-old juvenile bitten by the dog that resides elsewhere. The juvenile was transported to Piedmont Walton, and Walton County Animal Control handled the K9 quarantine.

Shoplifting – South Broad St store clerks catching a white female trying to shoplift, female ended up paying for said items, all ok.

Traffic Offense – S Madison & Davis St. Traffic stop for tag light. Subject arrested for DUI Drugs. Cited and released.

Dispute – Cook Pl. in reference to mother-in-law taking a vehicle without permission. The vehicle owner was not on location, and the mother-in-law lives on location with the complainant and has driven the vehicle in the past. The complainant was advised remedies.

Theft Report – W Spring St: Complainant stated a gold in color pendant necklace was taken from her vehicle after being repossessed. Report taken.

Dispute – West Washington Street – Complainant heard a dispute from this residence. Upon Officer arrival, a subject was on location. He had a bond condition to not return to residence. He was taken into custody.

Dispute -Ridgeview – In reference to a subject having issues with the facility. Turned over to night shift at shift change. Father wanting to get son out but Ridgeview signed mental evaluation order.

Dispute – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview. In reference to reveling day watch. Father and his family decided to leave his son on location.

Civil issue – In reference to complainant coming home to find her dogs had destroyed the inside of her house after she left them on location for a week while on vacation. Report taken.

Theft Report – HWY 138; Valero. Complainant advising his wallet went missing while in the store. Report taken.

Dispute – Elm Dr. A female and her boyfriend were verbally disputing, both had physical marks on their person, but due to conflicting stories, lack of evidence, and being unable to identify the primary aggressor, charges were not taken.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78 subjects asking employees questions about their job schedules. Both subjects were located on Unisa Drive and issued Criminal Trespass warnings.