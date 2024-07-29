MPD Reports: Threats after Grinder scam; Dog rescued from Hwy 78 after jumping from car that slipped out of gear

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – Walmart; Male subject stopped for no seat belt and failure to exercise due care. During the stop marijuana was discovered in plain view and collected for evidence. The subject received a citation for marijuana less than an ounce, cellphone, and seat belt.

Burglary – 3rd Street – In reference to the residence being forcefully entered between July 16 and July Jewelry possibly stolen. Report taken.

Wanted Person – Alcovy Street – In reference to a male subject having an active probation warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to the Walton county Jail.

Damage to property – E Washington St. – In reference to complainant having damage to her vehicle that she believes came from the juveniles across the parking lot from her. Report taken.

Theft – Magnolia St in reference to theft of complainant’s purse. Suspects whom lives nearby took it after helping her with her TV.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St; Golden Pantry – In reference to subject’ vehicle slipping into gear and rolling into the field across the street from Golden Pantry. Prior to officer arrival, subject had recovered his vehicle and was looking for his dog which had jumped out. The dog was located on Hwy 78 and returned to subject. All okay.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy; Ross – (store manager) wanted subject criminally trespassed from the property. Subject was criminally trespassed and taken home.

Threats – Baron Dr –Two parties met on Grinder and was supposed to hang out on 7/18/24 at 01:00hrs for $50. One accepted the money and never met with the other. One party threatened to come to the others’ residence and shoot him with a 9mm handgun. One party didn’t want to press charges, just wanted a report completed. The officer went back out to the residence and remedies were advised.

Disturbing the Peace – Baker St. – In reference to loud music from the address. Music had been turned down prior to officer arrival, residents advised they would keep it quiet for the evening. All okay.

Warrant Service – S. Madison Ave.; Southeast Corrections – Subject was taken into custody for a violation of probation warrant.

Damage to Property – Perry St- In reference to the complainant stating individuals were arguing beside his house and he heard a noise and came outside to discover his windshield was broken. The complainant stated that the incident took place approximately an hour before he notified LEO.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – E. Spring St @ N. Midland Ave- Male subject was stopped due to him having an active warrants out of Conyers Police. The subject refused lawful commands and actively resisted, which resulted in him being drive stunned. He was taken into custody for DOC and the Probation Violation warrant.

Dispute – Midland Ave – In reference to a dispute between two parties. Both parties advised it was a verbal argument. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – JB Food Mart- Male subject was observed passed out on the sidewalk of the business. Contact was made with the heavily intoxicated subject. He was was taken into custody for public drunk and loitering and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

