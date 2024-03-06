MPD Reports: Dog removed and turned into Animal Control after being found tied to tree with bucket on its head hampering its breathing

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 22 29, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – East Church/South Madison – in reference to a group of juveniles taking money out of the water fountain.

Dispute/Mental Patient – Hill St – In reference to a dispute between a couple. Situation mediated. Due to the living conditions of couple and their age and lack of caretakers, an APS referral was completed.

Suspicious Person/Arrest – Resthaven Memorial Cemetery – was reported stealing flowers off of the graves/headstones in the cemetery. She was arrested/report taken.

Dispute – W Spring St. – The manager of Quality Foods wanted a named person criminally trespassed in reference to a dispute over returning pickles.

Fraud Report – Blaine St. – Named person wanted to report harassing communications, but has continued to contact the person he wanted to report.

Damage to Property -Tall Oaks E – In reference to a named stating that a TV stand and TV had been broken by a named person. It was determined that the damaged items were marital property and that the matter was civil in nature. Report taken.

Dispute – N Broad St; Scoops – In reference to a group of adults disputing with juveniles. Contact was made with staff, they advised on one was observed disputing. All ok.

Dog Issue – Harris Street, Pitbull was tied to a tree with a bucket on its head. Bucket was cut for the dog to breathe. Officers and AC were unable to remove the bucket completely. Owner was not on location, AC took the dog into their custody.

Other Law – Blaine Street, citizen arrived at MPD and spoke with LEO about property retrieval from his child’s mother. Male subject was provided necessary information and report taken.

Armed Subject – S Broad St – In reference to a female subject with a knife. Female juvenile with a knife was no longer on location upon LEO arrival. Other juveniles involved were not harmed. Juveniles left with their parents.

Suspicious Vehicle – Davis St at S Broad: In reference to a vehicle parked on the railroad tracks. Investigation showed one of the occupants was a juvenile. Juvenile was turned over to guardian.

Suspicious Vehicle – Davis St- In reference to a vehicle parked on the railroad tracks. Two individuals located in the vehicle. One individual was released from location and the other was transported to MPD and released to an adult.

Dispute – Birch St, – In reference to a civil dispute over residence. The female complainant locked the male out of the residence, because she was made that he had been drinking with his brother. Subjects were advised of remedies.

Loud Music – N Madison Ave; Will Henry’s Tavern – Loud music was plainly audible outside of the building and was turned down at officer request.

Rolling Domestic Dispute – Highway 78 WB – In reference to a domestic dispute that began in the county and was ongoing in a vehicle traveling westbound on Hwy 78. The area was patrolled with negative contact.

Dispute – E Spring St – In reference to a named subject on location threatening an employee with a can of bug spray. He was arrested for Simple Assault and CT from the property. Turned over to Walton County Jail staff without incident.

Theft Report – S Madison Ave, Walton County Sheriff’s Office – Reference to a male subject reporting two firearms stolen from his van overnight at 778 Ridge Road Apt. B. One of the guns was able to be entered onto GCIC. Report taken

