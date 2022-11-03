MPD Reports: Domestic disputes include man threatening his wife with a knife.. and son for drinking his mother’s coffee

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute an election.
- Damage to Property – Subject struck a deer earlier this date. SR13 form process explained.
- Entering Auto report – Blaine St; Male subject wanted to file a report for a stolen firearm that happened around mid-September.
- Mental Patient – E Spring St; Dollar General. Caller advised his wife called about yelling in the store. Unfounded.
- Juvenile Runaway – Blaine St; MPD. Subject advised her son had run away from their home on Lacy St. GCIC entry was completed. She also had a warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office for Truancy. She was arrested and turned over to the jail without incident.
- Suspicious Person – Dollar Tree- In reference to another call. Officers were advised the location was Dollar Tree. Witnesses stated a black male wearing a blue scrub top and black pants made threats of violence toward the store manager. Report taken.
- Fire Assist – S Broad St; Lot 120- In reference to subjects disputing with Monroe Fire about being allowed to burn. Situation mediated.
- Dispute – Carwood Dr: In reference to a subject advising his neighbor was verbally harassing him on his property. Upon arrival, both parties were separated, and remedies were advised.
- Damage to Property – Green St. Caller stated that someone was breaking a residential window. The subject fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival due to warrants. Window appeared to be still damaged from when another subject broke it previously.
- Dispute – Blaine Street in reference to a female stating she had a verbal dispute with her son over him drinking her coffee. Remedies were advised.
- Dispute non-violent – Highland Creek Dr: In reference to a female subject shattering a glass door at a named male’s residence. Both formally lived with each other, and female was arrested for Family Violence- Criminal damage to property-2nd degree.
- Assault – Walmart DC. Caller stated he had been involved in a physical altercation with another employee on location on the previous date. Caller was in Elberton at the time of the call. Report taken.
- Violent Domestic – Pine Park Street in reference to a named subject threatening to kill his wife with a knife. He was transported to the Walton County Jail for AG Battery, AG Assault, and cruelty to children.
- Civil matter – E Marable St. Subject bought a vehicle from another without a bill of sale. Civil process explained.
- Follow-up – Cherry Hill Rd; American Legion. Subject wanted to follow-up with a case that occurred previous date 10/24/2022. Unfounded by provided case number and identities of all parties involved.
- Suspicious Vehicle – 78 EB at Cedar Ridge Rd- Officer observed green in color Ford SUV left in right hand turn lane. Contact could not be made with registered owner, and the vehicle was towed by Taylor’s.
- Fraud – South Madison Avenue. In reference to the complainant stating he was advised someone has used his SSN when he applied for a job recently. Report taken.
- Identity Theft – Tall Oaks Lane. In reference to the complainant stating someone called DFCS on her sister, using the complainant’s name in Gwinnett County Ga.
- Burglary Attempt Report – W Spring St; Farmer’s Furniture
