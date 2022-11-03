MPD Reports: Domestic disputes include man threatening his wife with a knife.. and son for drinking his mother’s coffee

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute an election.

Damage to Property – Subject struck a deer earlier this date. SR13 form process explained.

Entering Auto report – Blaine St; Male subject wanted to file a report for a stolen firearm that happened around mid-September.

Mental Patient – E Spring St; Dollar General. Caller advised his wife called about yelling in the store. Unfounded.

Juvenile Runaway – Blaine St; MPD. Subject advised her son had run away from their home on Lacy St. GCIC entry was completed. She also had a warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office for Truancy. She was arrested and turned over to the jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Dollar Tree- In reference to another call. Officers were advised the location was Dollar Tree. Witnesses stated a black male wearing a blue scrub top and black pants made threats of violence toward the store manager. Report taken.

Fire Assist – S Broad St; Lot 120- In reference to subjects disputing with Monroe Fire about being allowed to burn. Situation mediated.

Dispute – Carwood Dr: In reference to a subject advising his neighbor was verbally harassing him on his property. Upon arrival, both parties were separated, and remedies were advised.

Damage to Property – Green St. Caller stated that someone was breaking a residential window. The subject fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival due to warrants. Window appeared to be still damaged from when another subject broke it previously.

Dispute – Blaine Street in reference to a female stating she had a verbal dispute with her son over him drinking her coffee. Remedies were advised.

Dispute non-violent – Highland Creek Dr: In reference to a female subject shattering a glass door at a named male’s residence. Both formally lived with each other, and female was arrested for Family Violence- Criminal damage to property-2nd degree.

Assault – Walmart DC. Caller stated he had been involved in a physical altercation with another employee on location on the previous date. Caller was in Elberton at the time of the call. Report taken.

Violent Domestic – Pine Park Street in reference to a named subject threatening to kill his wife with a knife. He was transported to the Walton County Jail for AG Battery, AG Assault, and cruelty to children.

Civil matter – E Marable St. Subject bought a vehicle from another without a bill of sale. Civil process explained.

Follow-up – Cherry Hill Rd; American Legion. Subject wanted to follow-up with a case that occurred previous date 10/24/2022. Unfounded by provided case number and identities of all parties involved.

Suspicious Vehicle – 78 EB at Cedar Ridge Rd- Officer observed green in color Ford SUV left in right hand turn lane. Contact could not be made with registered owner, and the vehicle was towed by Taylor’s.

Fraud – South Madison Avenue. In reference to the complainant stating he was advised someone has used his SSN when he applied for a job recently. Report taken.

Identity Theft – Tall Oaks Lane. In reference to the complainant stating someone called DFCS on her sister, using the complainant’s name in Gwinnett County Ga.

Burglary Attempt Report – W Spring St; Farmer’s Furniture