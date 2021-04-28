MPD Reports: Domestic disputes – woman arrested for biting sister’s foot; man arrested for throwing knife at his sister

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 15 – 22, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Davis St. Subject arrested for fraud warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office and FV battery after biting her sisters’ foot.

Civil Issue – Shamrock Dr. Civil issue between roommates. Situation mediated and remedies advised.

Dispute – Shamrock Dr. Complainant accused subject of threatening them. Contact was made with subject who advised he was cutting grass, all ok.

Dispute – Shamrock Dr. Ongoing issue. Subject was arrested for terroristic threats.

Traffic Stop – N Madison Ave at The Market. A vehicle was stopped for a brake light violation. After investigation, a subject was taken into custody for no valid driver’s license. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation. Report was taken.

Traffic Stop -S Hammond Dr at Wilkins Dr. – Driver was arrested for possession of Schedule I (MDMA) and possession of drug-related objects.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Library. Officer was conducting an area check when a W/F was observed sitting in the parking lot. After investigation, she was taken into custody for OCGA 16-13-30a Poss. of SCH II. A warrant was taken.

Drug Complaint -Cook Place. Party discovered. Approximately 15 subjects identified and a subject was arrested for active felony arrest warrants.

Damage to property – Atha St. Ref to vehicle tires. Complainant reported both tires had been sliced on her Honda CRV. Believes it to be her brother-in-law. Report taken.

Other Law – Highland Terrace. In reference to a possible transmission of pornography between juveniles. Report taken.

TPO violation – South Broad St. Subject was barred from 1123 and 1135 South Broad St. Another subject was on location with warrants but not arrested due to COVID19, all ok.

Runaway juvenile – Forrest Ln. A 13-year-old juvenile left in black truck and stopped answering the phone. Listed on GCIC and a BOLO was given.

TPO violation – HW78, Walton Truck Stop. Subject arrested after criminal trespass notice was verified.

Suspicious Person – N Madison Ave. In reference to an officer observing a subject on location. The officer knew the subject had an active felony and misdemeanor warrants out of the WCSO. He was taken into custody and transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Supplement added to the original case number.

Juvenile complaint – Forrest Lane. Juvenile from an earlier call returned home. Supplemental completed.

Dispute – Oak Street – Subject threw a knife at his sister. Warrants were issued for Robert’s arrest.