MPD Reports: Domestic violence cases, including attempted strangulation and setting bed on fire and another in which clothes are set on fire

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 30 to April 6, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Missing person – E Washington St; In reference to the complainant advising her mother left the residence around 12 this afternoon and did not tell her where she was going. She has been in contact via text through the duration of the day. Remedies advised.

Damage to property – E Spring. Amazon truck damaged the clearance pole in the drive thru. Report taken

Missing Person – N Broad. Subject was determined not missing but had been arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office earlier this date. All ok.

Dispute – Wheel House Ln; In reference to the complainant advising her son and another child were involved in a physical altercation. Both juveniles showed no sign of physical injury and neither party wished to file a juvenile complaint. Remedies advised.

Dispute Call) 115 E Fambrough St; In reference to a female subject calling because an unknown person on location/party was bothering her. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

Entering auto – Walker Dr. In reference to a Taurus G2C with a FDE frame (Unknown SN) taken from a blue Chevy Equinox that was left unlocked. Report Taken.

Threats Report – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton. In reference to a female subject stating threats were being made to her and her daughter from her daughter’s boyfriend. Report taken.

Follow Up – Maple Street in reference to the caller’s brother knocking on the door. The subject was intoxicated.

Identity Theft – Hwy 138 – Reference victim having social media accounts and cash app hacked, report made.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy; Planet Fitness- Complainant stated there was a naked male subject in the women’s changing room, contact made with subject who is transgender. All okay.

Damage to Property – Kendall Court- Enoch Dominguez-Aguilar called in reference to an unknown person breaking the window on his vehicle. Report taken.

EMS Assist – GW Carver Dr -Subject called in reference to smoking crack cocaine and having dry mouth. The subject was checked by EMS and released on scene, after denying to go to the hospital.

Counterfeit – W. Spring Street – Reference counterfeit $10 bill. Bill was turned into evidence for destruction.

Other Law – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Connie Heard asking questions regarding her son being missing from a mental institution in Riverdale, GA. Remedies advised.

Threats Report – Wheelhouse Lane – Male called in reference to a verbal dispute with a female subject. Remedies advised.

Dispute Report – Walmart -Allison Davis called in reference to her boyfriend texting her with threats to assault her physically and video messages of him burning her clothing and property. He was placed under arrest for criminal damage to property 2nd, obstruction, and terroristic threats.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring/Piedmont Walton – Vehicle stopped for traffic offense. The driver was found to have outstanding felony warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Illegal parking – Hwy 78 – Reference illegally parked semi w/trailer – Employee wanted semi-trucks removed that had not paid, advised employee he can call a private tow truck to have them removed.

Civil Issue – W Spring St; Waffle House: In reference to the complainant advising his ex- girlfriend stole his vehicle that he purchased through Facebook market. It was later found that neither party could show proof of ownership. The civil process was explained to both parties and remedies were advised.

Traffic stop – S Madison Ave & Post Office: A red Ford Expedition was observed running a stop sign at S Madison and Davis St. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified and who was driving on a suspended license. He was arrested and transported to the Monroe Police Department for processing and then was released on copy.

Violent Dispute – W Marable St. In reference to a female being burglarized and strangled by a named male. He then set her bed on fire and fled on foot. Fire extinguished, Warrants are being obtained for Aggravated Assault by Strangulation, Arson and Burglary. Report taken.

Wanted Subject – Sorrells St. Officer observed a female subject walking down Sorrells St. Prior knowledge that she had active warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and transported to the Walton county Jail without incident. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Maple Ln; In reference to a named female outside of another individuals residence acting in a suspicious manner. She was arrested on a probation violation warrant for possession of cocaine and was transported to WCSO jail without incident. Report Taken.

Suspicious person – Clubside Dr: In reference to 3 male subjects walking out of the gated community towards Jersey. Negative contact was made.

Dispute – Clubside Dr: In reference to the complainant advising a male and female, were in a verbal altercation. Both parties’ stories conflicted and they were advised to separate for the night. Remedies advised.

Domestic Dispute – Tanglewood Dr – Call by juvenile due to mother and grandmother arguing verbally over loud music. No signs of domestic violence. Situation mediated.

Domestic Dispute Report – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Female complainant reporting a male subject physically assaulted her sometime between March 3rd and March 4th. Report taken, remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Roosevelt St- Named male subject causing a disturbance in the area. Negative contact with the named subject.