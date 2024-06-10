MPD Reports: Driver charged with marijuana possession and littering after ditching drug while driving; son destroys inside of his mother’s home

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 30 – June 6, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – South Madison Avenue – Subject pulled a gun on his child’s mother at the Market on N Madison. Video footage obtained. Warrants to be taken for aggravated assault and simple battery

Dispute – S Madison Ave – Complainant reported she had been assaulted by a subject in the parking lot of Pine Park Street. Due to a lack of witnesses and evidence, no charges were taken. Report taken and complainant advised of pre-warrant process.

Fraud – Ford St – In reference to the complainant filing a report of bank fraud. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Popeye’s – In reference to a possible impaired driver on location. Area checked, with negative contact.

Mental Patient – N Broad St – In reference to subject on location making threats to kill himself. Subject was safely detained. Personnel from GCAL were on location and signed a 1013 form. Subject was thentransported to Piedmont Athens and turned over to the ER staff, without incident. Report taken.

Dispute – Woodland Rd – Reference to complainant calling 911 for her son destroying the inside of her residence. Officers responded and observed complainant’s home to be severely damaged with items strewn in the floor making it unpassible. The subject later located at the Valero on East Spring Street and placed under arrest for Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd.

Loud Music – Tanglewood – Area check and contact made with occupants of a birthday party. They were advised to keep the noise down and the roadway clear. All ok.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 EB @ Southview Dr: Vehicle stopped for multiple violations. During the probable cause search, the driver resisted and was taken to the ground. He was charged with PWID marijuana, possession of schedule II, Obstruction, and traffic violations. He was medically cleared by ER staff and transported to Walton County Jail.

Juvenile Complaint – King Street – In reference to a juvenile threatening to hurt another juvenile. Officers attempted to locate the juvenile but had negative contact. Officers later located the juvenile and the juvenile’s mother. Report taken

Dispute – Atha St- Verbal dispute over a dog that got loose. Residents stated that they did not know the person who came to their house and was attempting to argue. Other party was gone when officers arrived.

Juvenile Problem – S Broad; Pinnacle Bank – Male subject reported his daughter had exited their vehicle while downtown and left the area on foot. The daughter was later located at Walgreens on South Broad street where she was placed into the custody of her parents. Remedies advised concerning her behavior.

Loud Music – Davis Street – Contact made with the subjects. They were advised to turn the music down. All ok.

Traffic Stop – E Spring at S Madison: Subject was stopped for running a red light at Broad and Spring. PC search conducted for marijuana odor. Marijuana, grinder, scale, and firearm were located in the vehicle. Subject was charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

Traffic Stop – Charlotte Rowell at Publix, Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. Prior to pulling over, the driver threw marijuana out of the vehicle while driving. Citations issued for possession of marijuana and littering.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – W Fambrough St- During a traffic stop the front passenger was taken into custody for Possession of Schedule II and Drugs to be kept in original container. He was finger printed at MPD and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious Person – City Hall – Contact made with subject from a previous call who was asleep in front of city hall. Advised to return home.

