MPD Reports: Driver faces slew of charges after fleeing to avoid traffic stop; Domestic dispute over oversleeping

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 29 – Aug. 5, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

DOA – E Fambrough St: In reference to subject found deceased in her bedroom. Turned over to CID and coroner.

Traffic Offense – South Broad St & 5th St. Reference to a silver Dodge Charger stopped for a lane violation. Further investigation led to the arrest of a named subject for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Relate Objects.

Dispute – South Broad St. Dispute between two subjects. One was criminally trespassed from this lot for two (2) years.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park. Individuals in park after hours. They were informed of park hours and sent on their way.

Traffic Offense – West Spring St & G.W.A.Reference to a black Infinite SUV. Vehicle stopped attempted on West Spring Street at George Walton Academy. Vehicle continued driving until finally coming to a stop off of Ridge Road. Driver was arrested for Fleeing/attempting to elude. Possession of Sched I ecstasy, Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., Possession of firearm / commission of Felony, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon, Open Container, driving while suspended.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Marable St in reference to two named subjects in Matthews Park after hours. They were advised of park hours and sent on their way. All appeared ok.

Dispute – Booth Dr – verbal dispute between male and female due to oversleeping. Female wanted male out of the apartment. Both parties left on accord.

Truancy – Towler St – in reference to several juveniles on location refusing to go to school. They were transported to school at MAHS, others of age were made to leave.

Unknown – W Spring St @ Highland Ave: Driver had ran out of fuel and was waiting on roadside assistance. Vehicle was removed from immediate intersection. All was ok.

Damage to Property – S. Broad St. & The Court House – Two Vehicle accident involving a dump truck. The driver of the dump truck advised he did not receive any damage to his truck. The at fault driver’s vehicle sustained damage.

Damage to Property – Great Oaks Dr. (Womans Heathcare) In reference to the complainant stating their vehicle was hit by another vehicle. Report taken.

Threats – Midland Ave. Reference threats made over the phone. Unknown subjects sending him pictures and videos advising that he will pay money or be killed.