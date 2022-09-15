MPD Reports: Driver falls asleep at wheel waiting for light to turn green; entering auto suspect arrested following a foot pursuit

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please not an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suicide Attempt – S. Broad St. – In reference to a subject cutting his wrist and advising he no longer wanted to live. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton for evaluation by Walton EMS.

Dispute – Monroe Motor Inn – Verbal dispute between both parties. Situation meditated.

Dispute – In reference to a verbal dispute between the complainant and his girlfriend. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Person – Mill St. @ S. Madison- In reference to several subjects on walking the area on foot, possibly looking into vehicles. The area was patrolled heavily but no one was located.

Traffic Stop – N. Madison @ E. Marable – Vehicle stopped for equipment violations and the registered owner having outstanding warrants for his arrest. The registered owner was not in the vehicle. Consent to search the vehicle was obtained and a search revealed a quantity of methamphetamine. Two female subjects were arrested for possession of SCH II. The other occupants were released, and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Taylors.

Mental Patient – S Madison Ave. In reference to a dementia patient having an episode. Subject was turned over to EMS and transported to Piedmont Walton

Theft Report – Armistead Cir- Female complainant reporting a named subject took her brown in color 2008 Honda Pilot without permission. Vehicle listed as stolen in GCIC. Warrant taken for named female subject for Theft by Taking.

Other Law – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to the complainant stating that twice in the past week, a Nissan Altima has honked at her on Church Street, and tried to pass her. The complainant stated that she felt she was being harassed.

Other Law – North Broad Street (Monroe Mercantile). In reference to a subject falling inside the store. The subject was gone prior to officer’s arrival. Store owner requested a report be filed.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St and E Highland Ave- In reference to a white bus in the left turn lane, and the driver asleep at the wheel. Contact made the driver who advised he fell asleep while waiting for the light to turn green. He was sent on his way.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St at Bryant Rd. Vehicle was stopped for Hands free law. After investigation, the driver was arrested for Hands free law, Defective equipment, no license on person, and Refusal to sign traffic citation. Vehicle was turned over to a family member on scene. He was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without further incident. Report taken.

Accident w/ Pedestrian – Hwy 138 -Single vehicle vs. Pedestrian. Turned over to GSP.

Suspicious Vehicle – Douglas Street. In reference to the complainant stating she believed a silver minivan was following her on her way to work at Captain D’s. No tag number available. Nothing further.

Juvenile Complaint – Tall Oaks in reference to juvenile walking near roadway without a parent. Juvenile returned home before arrival. All ok.

Lost Item – Nowell St. Complainant dropped his pistol out of his pocket when leaving for work this monring. Gun placed on GCIC as missing. Video evidence shows COM employee recovering the weapon. Investigation ongoing.

Shoplifting – Walmart. Female subject arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting. Released on copy.

Entering Auto – Plaza Trc. Complainant observed three males entering vehicle in Highland Village. One was apprehended on scene, another was apprehended after a foot pursuit and transported to RYDC Rockdale.

Shoplifting – Walmart. Male arrested for shoplifting $34 worth of merchandise. Released on copy of citation.