MPD Reports: Driver flees after hitting a pedestrian causing minor injuries; mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 30 to April 6, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile complaint – Master Dr – Reference juveniles possibly smoking 38D near roadway, located juveniles and asked them to return home.

Damage to property) 1125 Springer lane apt.B – Complainant reported damage to her vehicle that occurred at 12 this morning on E.Marable Street from collision with a deer. Report made.

Wellfare check – Stonecreek bend- Complainant stated that she could hear her neighbor hitting his autistic child in the backyard. Investigation was conducted, no signs of family violence. Grandfather spanked child twice. No further action taken.

Other Law) Graystone Church- Male subject requesting escort to exchange property with ex-wife. He was advised to call 911 if police were needed.

Dispute Call – Maple St. In reference to a verbal dispute between a male subject and his sister. Civil remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Walmart: In reference to the complainant advising he observed a vehicle strike a buggy return in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicle then traveled towards McDonald where it side swiped a stopped vehicle and came to a complete stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified and she was under the influence of alcohol. The call was turned over to GSP.

Mental Health Issue – Graystone: 14-year-old male having a mental health crisis on location. Property was damaged, but prosecution was declined. Juvenile turned over to mother for transport to a mental health facility.

Warrant Call – W Marable St. In reference to named male subject being arrested on the following warrants; aggravated assault by strangulation, Arson, Burglary 1st degree and Aggravated Stalking. He was transported to Walton County jail without further incident.

Agency Assist – Overlook Crest: Assisted Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in locating a juvenile runaway. Juvenile was located and turned over to OCSO and parent on scene.

Dispute – Planet Fitness – In reference to a male acting rude. Male was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – Applebees- In reference to a white SUV parked in the parking lot and a white male walking around it. The subject stated he and his wife were homeless and parked there for the night due to the vehicle having problems. All ok.

Warrant Attempt – Wheeler St.- In reference to locating a named female subject. Contact was made with her but due to multiple health issues the jail did not place a hold.

Theft Report – Magnolia Ter- In reference to a pink bicycle being taken from the residence. The complainant advised it happened between the hours of 2200 last date and 0800 this date. Report taken.

Illegal Dumping – W. Spring St. Complainant reported a person dumping trash on the property. A family member of the suspect was contacted and the trash was removed.

Dispute – Synovus- In reference to bank employees trying to talk to a customer privately and the customers’ daughter would not leave the room. All ok.

Missing Item – MPD. Named subject reported losing his mental health medicine 5 days ago, report completed.

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle – S. Madison @ Church St- Pedestrian hit by vehicle, minor injuries. Driver fled fled the scene, warrant to be taken.

Found Property – Publix. Complainant found wallet on ground, report completed.

Theft Report – WalMart- In reference to a mattress set stolen from Lacy Street. Report taken.

Sexual Assault – MPD – Complainant called in reference to her daughter possibly being sexually assaulted. Report taken. Call was turned over to CID.

Other Law – Maple St. Male subject called wanting to speak to an Officer about his sister, he was advised that if he wishes to have her moved out he would have to go see the magistrate judge.

Suspicious vehicle – Pine Park St.- In reference to a male subject who parked and walked through a yard, contact was made with the subject who was visiting his aunt who lives at Pine Park St.

Suspicious person – Tall Oaks E.- In reference to two subject soliciting inside of Tall Oaks and refused to leave after being instructed to do so by management. Subjects were identified and were advised not to return per management.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Ln; In reference to a female subject being pepper sprayed by a named male subject. She declined prosecution. The male was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – B Lacy St.- In reference to a named subject on location and refusing to leave. He was gone when officers arrived.

Welfare Check – Springer Ln; – Male subject wanted to report that a named male subject was at his residence with a named female subject. He had bond conditions that he could not be around. Remedies advised, report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – S. Broad St. – In reference to a vehicle parked in the back of the bank and occupied. Contact was made with the occupant who cleans the bank at night. All okay.

Mental patient – E. Church St.- In reference to a named subject wishing to be transported to a hospital for not feeling well. Turned over to EMS.

Other Law – E Church St. – In reference the subject from above call being brought back from the ER and believed that he would not be let back inside the location. He was allowed back in upon his arrival.

Dispute – Storehouse Ct. – Remedies advised regarding a dispute between two subjects.

Unsecure Door – Bulldog Dr, Kindergarten wing door left unlocked; building checked all ok.

Suspicious Person – South Broad St @ Court St Subject walked around closed businesses. He stated that he was walking to the hospital but said it was too far of a walk; the subject refused the Med unit or a ride to the hospital.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 W @ City Limits- Caller stated a white box truck was driving recklessly. Traffic stop was made and vehicle was towed due to no insurance and suspended registration.

Warrant Service – Lacy St – The subject all on location with active warrants. Arrested and transported to WCSO

Suspicious Vehicle – Allstar- In reference to a male attempting to get a juvenile in his vehicle. Contact was made with the adult male and the adult female. They advised they were ok and had pulled over at the fire station.

Missing Person – MPD- Female subject reported a named subject missing since August of 2022. He added to GCIC and report completed.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Walton Truck Stop- Vehicle was stopped for a window tint violation, the driver had active warrants out of WCSO for FTA. Driver was taken into custody and turned over to WCSO.

Extra Patrol – Davis St @ Harris St- In reference to a white passenger car speeding through the area. Negative contact was made with the vehicle.

Unknown – Cook Place at Sorrells St: Unknown complainant called in about a male subject laying in the ditch in the area of Cook Place and Sorrells St. Subject was intoxicated and turned over to relatives.

Other Law – Walton Rd: Three subjects were in the yard of the complainant stating that a lost cell phone was pinging at her address. She advised them that she did not have a cell phone and that they needed to leave. I arrived it was explained to the subject that the pinging app on cell phone can be off by 5 to 10 miles. They left the area.

Other Law – MAPLE Ln: Named subject from a previous call called again stating that he and his sister were having a dispute. When officers arrived he was not having a dispute with his sister or anyone else. He was advised of the abuse of a 911 center.

Agency Assist – Nowell St. – DFACS requesting an officer standby while the remove a child from the residence. All okay.